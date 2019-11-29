Leo Burnett adds innovation-focused CD Manasvi Abrol, who previously led the Apollo 11 unit in Mumbai, brings a cross-disciplinary approach to the agency's creative leadership.

Leo Burnett has added more senior creative leadership, bringing on Manasvi Abrol as group creative director.

Abrol has spent the last three years at Leo Burnett’s Mumbai office, where he led the innovation division Apollo 11. The 15-person team – comprised of creatives, designers and engineers – was created to take a cross-disciplinary approach to solving big-picture business challenges for clients. In addition to Apollo 11, Abrol worked on creative for clients such as P&G, Sketchers, Tinder and Twitter.

“This approach to creativity is at the core of our transformation here at Leo and aligns perfectly to our belief that diversity of thinking leads to better thinking, and with it, better business results,” says Lisa Greenberg, Leo Burnett Canada’s CCO.

Solving bigger commercial challenges and taking more of a cross-disciplinary approach have been major focuses at Leo Burnett, which has been undergoing its own organizational and operational changes alongside the “transformation agenda” of holding company Publicis Groupe.