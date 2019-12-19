Up to the Minute: Agnostic adds three new staff Plus, Dairy Farmers of Ontario adds McCann Health to its roster.

Hires and promotions

Agnostic announced three new team members: there is new director, Rosie McGregor, who joins the team from Weber Shandwick; Caroline Stelmach, formerly of Edelman, the new account manager and Sam Pinto, senior account executive, who also joins from Edelman.

Toronto-based post-production house Outsider Editorial announced the promotion of John Gallagher to editor, its first new addition since its launch in June 2018. He was formerly with Relish Editing, and has worked with brands such as Porsche, Netflix, and Samsung.

Toronto-based Holiday Films welcomed director Johan Stahl to its roster for Canadian representation. Stahl has helmed campaigns for GE, Lexus, Ikea, RBC, and Shell.

Other news

Toronto PR firm NordströmMatte has renamed itself and is now known as The NBP Group. The name change follows an internal restructuring for the luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle focused agency, which is now under the sole ownership of Dani Matte following the departure of previous partner, Anya Nordström, earlier this year.

New business

Pomp & Circumstance PR announced four new clients: P&C is supporting The Hudson Hotel, Añejo, The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery and the Stratford Festival. These new clients join P&C’s roster of brands including Mercedes-Benz Canada, Bacardi, Dermalogica, and CIBC.

1Milk2Sugars announced the arrival of four PR new clients: Vallier, Kuiper, Gödik and Kombi. Vallier is a Montreal-based newcomer to the Canadian apparel scene, with its curated collection of jackets, parkas, and clothing. Kombi is a family-owned winter accessories operation out of Montreal. Gödik and Kuiper are winter footwear companies.

After a multi-stage agency review, Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) has selected McCann Health to lead the development of new community health initiatives. McCann Health will support DFO’s community marketing group, working directly with frontline medical professionals and public-health influencers. It joins an agency roster that also includes AOR No Fixed Address, Arable Brand Communications and Diamond Marketing Group.

The OvareGroup, a Louisville-based media and marketing holding company, is buying Toronto management consultancy Reunion. Announced at the same time as the acquisition of Los Angeles data marketing agency ADM, Reunion will support client growth across the OvareGroup network through customer research, advanced data analytics, operating model design, and big idea commercialization. Reunion will continue to operate under its current name, with Paul Reid at the helm.