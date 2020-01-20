Juniper Park\TBWA hires new chief strategy officer Dustin Rideout joins the agency from McCann to lead its agency's 13-person strategy and planning department.

Juniper Park\TBWA’s leadership team, from left to right: CCO Graham Lang, CSO Dustin Rideout, CEO Jill Nykoliation and president David Toto (CFO Laura White not pictured).

Juniper Park\TBWA has hired Dustin Rideout as its new chief strategy officer.

In his new position, Rideout will lead strategy across Juniper Park\TBWA’s client roster in North America, as well as a 13-person interdisciplinary strategy and planning team. Reporting to agency CEO Jill Nykoliation, Rideout joins a leadership team that also includes CCO Graham Lang, CFO Laura White and David Toto, who took on a new role as president last year. He will also contribute to Backslash, a strategy unit and content studio embedded within TBWA’s global agency network, aimed at finding, sharing and acting on deeper, culturally relevant insights.

Rideout joins from McCann Canada, where he was hired as CSO for the Toronto office in 2017 before taking on Canada-wide duties last year. He has also held senior strategy roles at Sid Lee, Leo Burnett and Tribal, as well as client-side experience at MLSE. His previous work includes the “We The North” campaign for the Toronto Raptors, as well as campaigns for clients including The North Face, Stella Artois, Samsung and IKEA.

Rideout takes on a role most recently held by Mark Tomblin, who left the agency after three years last summer to start his own strategic consultancy.

Other recent senior additions to the agency include Steve Emmens as managing director of integrated production, Helen Androlia as director of digital strategy and the promotion of TJ Arch to creative director. Last year, Juniper Park\TBWA also launched a new design offering.