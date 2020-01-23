Quebec City Tourism picks Lg2 as agency partner The agency has been tasked with promoting the city as a tourist destination in work reaching global and domestic markets.

Québec City Tourism has selected Lg2 as its agency partner to help the provincial capital bolster its position as a premier tourist destination, specifically in priority target markets such as the rest of Quebec, Canada, the U.S., France, Mexico and China.

According to Marie-Christine Cayer, VP of account services at Lg2, the work covered by this assignment includes content strategy, advertising and production, with a focus on leisure markets. The assignment is on an annual contract basis; after one year, Quebec City Tourism can opt for an additional four years with the agency.

Éric Bilodeau, communications and marketing director at Québec City Tourism, says the marketing focus will be primarily on video and content marketing. While the tourism board plans to promote summer recreation, it is specifically focused on driving visits in the winter. “We know we are a popular destination in the summertime,” he tells strategy. “But we have to do more advertising, more marketing for [the] winter season.”

Cayer says Lg2 continues to handle the Tourisme Montréal account.

Bilodeau says the RFP process started in September and the decision was made in December. He notes how Quebec City Tourism was looking for the “potential for creativity,” “innovation” and for “staff experience in tourism” during the RFP.

The Government of Quebec currently has a call for tenders for a media agency, which Cayer says will be decided and announced in March.