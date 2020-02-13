Up to the Minute: Brookline lands Upper Deck assignment Plus, senior promotions are made at Zulu, Bob and Innocean.

Hires and promotions

Edelman Canada has hired Stuart Brown as VP, digital, public and government affairs. A new role at the agency, Brown will lead the agency’s growing digital public affairs and advocacy offering from its Toronto office.

Zulu Alpha Kilo has promoted Jamie Murphy, who has been the agency’s director of talent and culture since 2015, to executive director of human resources. Murphy has overseen the development of the HR function at Zulu as it grew from 70 to 135 staff and, as a member of the executive leadership team, is responsible for helping steward and evolve the agency’s culture as the agency’s grows.

Bob has promoted project manager Gladys Kounkou to account manager. Kounkou is one of the agency’s shopper marketing specialists, and has worked with clients including Unilever, Danone and Saputo.

Innocean Worldwide Canada has hired Alice Choe as its new social media director. She will manage the agency’s social media team and oversee all social media strategies for Innocean’s national clients, including Genesis Motors, Kia and Goodtimes Brand.

New business

Toronto-based independent consultancy A&C has picked up three new clients. It will work on naming rights and sponsorship strategy for Calgary Transit following a competitive review. It will develop integrated communications for Vancity Community Investment Bank as part of the bank’s mission to drive immediate and lasting social and environmental change in Canadian communities through finance. And it will work with Tequila Tromba on media, brand partnerships, special events and experiences to help amplify the brand as it focuses on U.S. expansion.

Calgary’s Brookline PR has three new clients of its own. For restaurant company Vintage Group, it will provide media and influencer relations support, as well as event management support to drive awareness for restaurant concepts like Chairman’s Steakhouse, Waalflower and Allora Everyday Italian. It will also provide media, influencer and events support for hospitality company Pomery Lodging and its properties in Alberta. Finally, for trading card company Upper Deck, the agency has been enlisted to lead the “My MVP” campaign, which – along with the NHL – recognizes the most dedicated Canadian fans.

Community picked up an assignment with Honda Canada to develop an interactive auto show experience. Mandated to go beyond traditional, static displays, Community created a display that allowed visitors to interact with Honda’s interpretation of the modern city. After debuting at the Montreal Auto Show, the display will move to the 2020 Canadian National Auto Show and other events across the country.