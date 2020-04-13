Randy Stein, Scott Dube to leave Grip Two of the agency's co-founders and creative leads are departing to find new challenges.

Randy Stein and Scott Dube, creative partners and co-founders at Toronto agency Grip, are leaving the agency.

“After 18 great years at Grip, it was time for a new challenge,” Stein told strategy in an email, specifying his departure had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have no immediate plans for what’s next, but will be looking for an opportunity that I can get excited about within the industry.”

Stein’s last day is April 30. Scott Dube, also a creative partner and co-founder at Grip, will be leaving the agency as well, Stein said.

Stein and Dube helped launch Grip in 2002 to serve founding client Labatt, along with Rich Pryce-Jones, David Crichton, Bob Shanks and David Chiavegato (all pictured, above). Since then, Grip has worked with clients such as Honda, RBC and Yum Brands, among many others. In 2016, the previously independent Grip was acquired by Dentsu Aegis.

“After a wildly successful 18-year partnership, Randy decided that it was time to move onto to other adventures and we wish him all the best,” says Kate Dobrucki, VP of communications at Dentsu Aegis Network Canada. Dobrucki added that the “new leadership structure” at Grip reflects one of many “exciting initiatives” it had planned across the network to build a “future-focused agency model,” though did not get into further detail.

Creative partners Crichton, Chiavegato and Pryce-Jones, along with managing partner Shanks, all remain with the agency.