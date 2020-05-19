P&G names new Canadian president One of Geraldine Huse's first tasks is guiding the CPG giant's Canadian operations through its COVID-19 response.

P&G has named Geraldine Huse as its new president as the company continues to navigate through its short- and long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As president, Huse’s oversight covers all the business and operations for P&G in Canada, one of the CPG giant’s “Focus Markets” – ten regions that account for roughly 90% of its after-tax profit. That responsibility includes nearly 2,000 employees, working across its manufacturing sites in Belleville and Brockville, a distribution centre in Brantford and the corporate office in Toronto.

Huse has 34 years of experience at P&G across several regions and in a variety of marketing, sales and business leadership positions. Most recently, she was the CEO of the company’s operations in Central Europe, and before that, she was the VP of global sales.

One of Huse’s main priorities coming into the role is to lead the organization through its response to COVID-19.

Last month, P&G committed $2.5 million in products and direct financial support to healthcare workers and other Canadians impacted by the pandemic – that figure has since increased to $4 million. It began production of masks at its Belleville production facility and hand sanitizer at its Brockville site, while hygiene and personal care kits containing its products were delivered to food banks, shelters and hospitals. It also provided direct financial support to charities including Food Banks Canada, United Way Canada and CanadaHelps.

In the company’s most recent earnings call last month, Jon Moeller – P&G’s vice chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer – was not shy about the opportunities the company sees in sticking to its plan to increase investment in the long-term competitiveness of its brands; Moeller said the strategy would best serve communities and be in the long-term interest of the company, society and its shareholders.

“P&G provides trusted brands that help consumers take care of their personal health and hygiene and create healthy homes for their families,” a spokesperson for P&G said in an email to strategy. “Now more than ever, we need to make sure that our products are available where consumers are shopping, we want to use our marketing voice to connect with our consumers during this crisis, and we are committed to stepping up as a force for good for the community.”

The spokesperson said P&G has not implemented any layoffs, furloughs or salary reductions in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic.

Huse replaces former P&G Canada president Eric Breissinger, who has taken on a new role leading P&G’s Family Care line of business from its head office in Cincinnati. Breissinger was P&G’s Canadian president for the last four years. Both new roles were effective May 1.

One year ago, Amy Roe was named VP of marketing and brand operations for P&G Canada, taking over the top marketing position in Canada after Esther Benzie left to become VP of marketing and client communications at CIBC.