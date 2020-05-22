FCB/Six, NFA top Canadian winners at ADC Gentilhomme also won Gold at the virtual version of this year's show, which has been taking place throughout the week.

FCB/Six and No Fixed Address won the most hardware among Canadian agencies at the ADC Awards this year, claiming five medals each.

As part of changes The One Club made to its awards programs due to COVID-19, the 99th edition of the ADC Awards – which recognize craft and innovation in advertising and design – were revealed online throughout the week.

FCB/Six’s wins came – as they have at award shows throughout the past year – for Black and Abroad’s “Go Back to Africa” campaign, picking up two Gold, one Silver and two Bronze Cubes across the Advertising, Interactive and Integrated categories.

No Fixed Address won a Gold and four Bronze Cubes for the Canadian Centre For Child Protection’s “Lolli” campaign and its “SickKids Airbnb” work.

Also winning a Gold Cube was Montreal’s Gentilhomme. Following up a Gold win last year for its work on hip hop artist Tierra Whack’s “Whack World” music video, the production house created visuals for Whack’s performance at Coachella, including a 3D model that interacted with the sound of the music and the crowd.

The full list of Canadian winners, which includes 16 agencies, production houses and studios, can be found below.

This year’s Black Cube for best in show went to “Bounce,” TBWA\Media Arts Lab’s campaign for Apple that utilized trampolines and other practical effects to make it look like the subject was bouncing off the ground and leaping through the air as he made his way through town. The win also helped TBWA\Media Arts Lab pick up Agency of the Year honours, TBWA win Network of the Year and Apple win Client of the Year.

FCB/Six: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Black and Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Advertising (Direct Digital Campaign)

Interactive (Social Media)

Silver

Black and Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Integrated (Digital)

Bronze

Black and Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Integrated (Innovation)

Interactive (Craft in Online/Mobile – Use of Technology)

No Fixed Address: 1 Gold, 4 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Centre For Child Protection, “Lolli”

Experiential Design (Environmental Design – Exhibition Design)

Bronze

Canadian Centre For Child Protection, “Lolli”

Experiential Design (Installations – Single)

Spatial Design (Installation Design)

Spatial Design (Innovation)

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids Airbnb”

Spatial Design (Innovation)

Gentilhomme: 1 Gold

Gold

Tierra Whack, “Coachella”

Motion, Film and Gaming Craft (Innovation)

Sid Lee: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

City of Montreal, “Vision Zero: The Impactful Reminder”

Experiential Design (Design For Good)

CN, “CN100″

Brand/Communication Design (Branding Systems/Identities – Integrated)

Bronze

City of Montreal, “Vision Zero: The Impactful Reminder”

Experiential Design (Exhibition Design)

Protect Our Winters, “Fast Avalanche”

Interactive (Social Media)

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Peace Collective, “#UnravelHate”

Fashion Design (Design for Good)

Bronze

Singlecut Beersmiths, “Big In Japan”

Packaging Design (Beverage)

Baillat Studio: 1 Silver

Silver

Tame Impala, “Lost In Yesterday”

Publication Design (Motion/Film – Music Video)

Head Gear Animation: 1 Silver

Silver

Toronto Public Library Workers Union, “Staffless Libraries”

Illustration (Animation – Series)

Popp Rok: 1 Silver

Silver

Pyer Moss, “Seven Mothers” (w/ Mssng Peces)

Advertising (Television – Low Budget Single)

Taxi: 1 Silver

Silver

Canadian Mental Health Association, “Mental Fatigues”

Fashion Design (Craft – Illustration)

Giant Ant: 1 Silver

Bronze

Slack, “Frontiers 2019 Intro”

Motion, Film and Gaming Craft (Motion Graphics)

Instil Image: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Buckley’s, “100 Years of Buckley’s” (w/ Saatchi & Saatchi Toronto)

Photography (Products/Commercial – Series)

July: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Maison Dentaire, “Maison Dentaire No. 32″

Brand/Communication Design (Branding Systems/Identities – Print)

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Bronze

Bronze

7 West Restaurant, “Round-the-Clock Pizza Box”

Packaging Design (Food)

Lg2: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Zoo de Granby, “Zoo de Granby”

Brand/Communication Design (Branding – Logo)

Paprika: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Arrondissement Côte des Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, “CDN-NDG/Citizens’ Initiative”

Brand/Communication Design (Branding Systems/Identities – Print)

Urbania: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Urbania, “When Ordinary Becomes Extraordinary”

Photography (Fashion – Series)