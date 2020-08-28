Up to the Minute: Ogilvy hires VP for its consulting team Plus, Zulu adds to its creative team and Leger launches new CX offering.

Ogilvy brings digital leadership to its Canadian consulting division

Ogilvy Consulting has hired Sandie Rotgé as VP of strategy, client and commerce. She joins after more than 13 years at Cossette, where she was most recently group director of digital business strategy, and brings experience leading digital strategy, customer experience and UX teams.

Ogilvy brought its consulting division to Canada in May, aimed at guiding brands through projects related to innovation, business design, digital transformation and behavioural science. The practice is based in Montreal but serves clients across Canada, while also differentiating itself through its access to 3,000 consultants across the agency’s global network.

Zulu Alpha Kilo brings a familiar face back to its creative team

Jenny Luong has joined the creative department at Zulu Alpha Kilo as an ACD. She will be partnered with CD Nick Asik, who was hired earlier this year.

Luong previously worked as an art director for Zulu before leaving in 2014, taking on roles at John St. and DDB Chicago. She returned to Canada in March, working with Zulu on a freelance basis on projects like the “All-Nighter” campaign for the ADCC, before being brought on full-time this month.

Leger launches a customer experience consultancy

Canadian research firm Leger has created MetriCX, a new consulting service aimed at helping brands create more customer-centric experiences. It aims to give Canadian clients strategic and planning support for their customer experience programs, either through the entire duration or a particular stage where they may need extra support.

A major differentiation point, president Jean-Marc Léger says, is that MetriCX integrates all of the companies historic areas of expertice – research, consulting and tapping into what it calls “the voice of the consumer.”

MetriCX is being led by EVP Sandrine Lépinay, along with Isabelle Blanchet, VP of customer experience. It builds on Leger joining the Qualtrics network earlier this year, giving it access to its renowned customer experience management platform.