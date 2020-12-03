Broken Heart Love Affair makes its first creative hires Former Cossette CDs Jordan Hamer and Spencer Dingle joins what the agency calls a creative and strategic "super team."

Broken Heart Love Affair (BHLA) added a pair of creative directors, hiring the creative team of Jordan Hamer and Spencer Dingle.

The pair spent the last four years at Cossette, where they worked with BHLA co-founder Carlos Moreno on highly decorated campaigns including “It’s Not Weird” for the Egg Farmers of Canada, “Crews” for SickKids and the “Friends Wanted” and “Follow The Arches” campaigns for McDonald’s. Prior to joining Cossette, they worked in the creative departments at Lg2 and BBDO Toronto.

Dingle and Hamer are BHLA’s first creative hires since opening its doors earlier this year, and its only creative staff outside of its co-founders. Moreno says bringing the team on marks an important moment for the agency.

“We have amazing client momentum and have been on a tear since opening,” he says. As one might expect from an agency co-founded by five high-profile agency execs, he describes BHLA’s approach to growing its headcount from here on out as talent hoarding.

“We want to hoard the best talent in the business. These two fit that bill.”

Since opening, BHLA has picked up work for the likes of Kids Help Phone, Everest Insurance, Kruger, Arterra Wines, Sandbanks Winery, WW, Hershey, Ozery Family Bakery, Coveo and MoveSnap.

While Hamer and Dingle will take the lead with some clients, Moreno describes the agency as a “super team” that creates and solves together. “We will be supporting them creatively in the process and the same will be true the other way as well,” he says.

Though these are BHLA’s first creative hires since launching, it also opened Lifelong Crush this year, a sister agency focused on engaging with consumers throughout the purchase journey to complement BHLA’s work on higher-level brand transformation projects. Last month, the sister shop brought Caroline Kilgour on as its managing director.