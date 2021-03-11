Bensimon Byrne establishes new leadership for its agencies Under the Tadiem parent company, a new CEO and executive team have been named to lead the future of its three agencies.

The Bensimon Byrne family of agencies, which also inckudes digital agency OneMethod and PR firm Narrative, is undergoing a “major evolution” of its operating model, according to founding partner and (now former) CEO Jack Bensimon, as it opens the floor to its next generation of leadership.

As part of the change, Bensimon and fellow Tadiem owners Colleen Peddie (CFO), David Rosenberg (CCO for Bensimon Byrne and head of corporate culture for Tadiem), Amin Todai (CCO for OneMethod and head of design for Tadiem) and Joseph Bonnici (CCO for Tadiem) will form a board of directors for Tadiem, the parent company that owns Bensimon Byrne, OneMethod and Narrative.

The members of the board will retain their roles as partners with active roles in the company’s day-to-day operations. Meanwhile, Sarah Spence, who joined Narrative as managing director in 2016, has been named CEO of Tadiem.

Spence says the change formalizes a shift that had been occurring naturally in the company to “enable new leadership, fresh perspectives and quicker decision-making” amid a period of disruption in the industry.

“When that disruption is happening, you really have to take it all in, be thoughtful, but also take incremental steps to adapt. It’s about being agile,” she adds, noting that her role will primarily be to focus on the company’s clients and what they’re looking for, and to drive Tadiem’s adaptation.

Spence will oversee the company alongside an executive leadership team of five managing directors from all three agencies that she selected for the roles: Lisa Good, managing director and EVP of Bensimon Byrne; Max Sawka, managing director and EVP of OneMethod; Meredith Klapowich, managing director and ECD of Narrative; Cathy Mitchell, managing director and EVP of Narrative; and Erin O’Connor, managing director of strategy and client experience at Tadiem.

While elevating new leaders and enabling quicker decision-making are key goals, according to Spence, the change will also benefit the company by bringing a wider lens to the needs of the company’s clients, so that each of the brands can be brought together to collaborate when needed while still preserving their individual identities.

“The whole industry is being disrupted, and various disciplines – whether you’re talking about PR, advertising, or media buying – are all overlapping,” she explains. “We recognize there’s enormous value in keeping our three distinct brands and their personalities and the talent that resides within them, but bringing collaborative decision-making together so that we come through in a more powerful way for our clients.”