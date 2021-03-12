Fido gives diverse musicians a louder voice ahead of the Grammys The telco's latest community-focused initiative includes a web series with BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ artist interviews and performances.

During a challenging period for those in the entertainment business, with fewer opportunities to perform in front of a live audience, Fido is looking to support and elevate diverse musicians by telling their stories on its online platforms.

The Rogers-owned cell service provider’s new campaign, “Off-Mute,” was developed by creative agency Theo and launches with three unique web episodes. The first features Witch Prophet, as well as Lido Pimienta (pictured above), who is nominated in the Best Alternative Latin category in Sunday’s Grammys, in an intimate artist-to-artist interview. The content, which is built for mobile viewing on Fido’s IGTV channel, also includes musical performances.

Nancy Audette, VP and GM at Fido, tells strategy that “Off-Mute” is meant to amplify voices of Canadian BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ music artists who have been affected by the pandemic-induced lockdowns. “We are now thrilled to be able to support artists at a time when a lack of media opportunities and tour dates is hurting their ability to connect with new fans.”

The campaign adds to its Fido With Care community-level initiatives, which are rooted in combating sexual and racial discrimination by using Fido’s platform to drive action and create positive social change, she says. This includes leveraging its partnership with Live Nation Canada and providing a platform to elevate artist voices (like Montreal’s Shay Lia, pictured below), showcasing their performances and telling their stories, Audette says.

“We have also partnered with the artists to create a playlist available on Apple Music including music from their catalogues and curations supporting other Canadian artists,” she adds.

Fido is a long-time sponsor of Pride festivities in several cities; Audette says the program builds on that, as well as its partnership with PFLAG Canada established during COVID, extending its efforts to the BIPOC community where Fido has supported local businesses by engaging its audience and integrating offers around its perks-driven Fido XTRA platform. She says “Off-Mute” is also informed by and is an evolution of Fido’s community-based Connect to Accept program, where the brand reached out to diverse voices for feedback and also hosted a 60-minute Instagram Live discussion to hear different perspectives from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The telco is also bringing together a mix of assets including customer newsletters, as well as organic and paid social to get the word out, adds Audette.