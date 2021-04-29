In Brief: FCB wins a Grand Clio Plus, Klick adds to production leadership while Nielsen and Loop partner to bring more AI capabilities to retailers.

FCB Toronto wins Grand Clio

After announcing this year’s Gold winners last week, the Clio Awards revealed this year’s Grand Clio winners at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Among the winners was FCB Toronto, which earned the Grand Clio in the Creative Use of Data for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Project Understood,” a campaign created with assistance from Google to make smart assistants and voice recognition technology more inclusive. The campaign also won two Gold and four Silver Clios.

The “Of The Year” winners, also announced Wednesday, included Ogilvy, which was named Network of the Year. Among the Clio wins contributing to the recognition were five Silver and a Bronze for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful,” a campaign created by the agency’s Toronto and U.K. offices.

Klick adds senior production talent

A few months after naming new co-presidents, Klick Health is continuing to grow at the senior level to answer demand for production work.

In Toronto, the agency has hired senior producers Andria Minott and Megan Waychison. Minott brings 20 years of commercial live-action, animation and post-production experience to the role, having done award-winning work for Harlequin, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts and the Dairy Farmers of Canada. Waychison, who will be focused on broadcast work, brings experience from agency-side production teams, having most recently been head of production at Anderson DDB.

Klick has also hired Bridget Narh as its production operations lead, joining from Loopmedia. Rich Levy, Klick’s CCO, says the hires were in response to demand from clients, and that the agency anticipates producing more direct-to-consumer broadcast campaigns than it has ever done in its history.

The new production hires are coming to Klick alongside 30 interns that will be working in its creative practice this summer, part of the agency’s effort to identify and support the best local talent, Levy says. Klick has also added to its creative leadership in its New York office, hiring Ludovic Moulin as SVP and ECD, alongside Krista Holmstrom and John Hastings as VP and group CDs.

Nielsen and Loop partner on retail AI offering

Consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ and Vancouver-based IoT AI company Loop Insights have partnered on a new practice meant to help retailers better understand consumer behaviour and respond with personalization and targeting.

The alliance will combine NielsenIQ’s FMCG coverage with Loop’s artificial intelligence capabilities to give retailers access to real-time intelligence and technology in areas like automated marketing, loyalty and customer engagement. The capabilities will be facilitated by Fobi, a cloud-connected IoT device from Loop that connects legacy systems, POS and contactless payment apps to insights and advertising platforms.