Corner Office Shifts: Anna Percy-Dove joins the ROM Plus, Conagra names a new president of foodservice and international and Carlton Cards creates new joint VP Canada role.

Anna Percy-Dove joins the Royal Ontario Museum

Anna Percy-Dove, whose experience includes senior roles within agencies and clients, was appointed AVP of membership at Toronto-based ROM, effective May 3. She replaces Alan Hurst, who retired at the end of the March.

In the role, Percy-Dove will oversee the museum’s strategy for recruiting, retaining and engaging present and future ROM members, as well as its market research and audience insights.

Throughout her marketing career, she has worked with clients like BMW, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and the SickKids Foundation. She previously worked agency-side as the EVP of strategy at FCB/Six and as the SVP of CRM and customer experience at Cossette. Percy-Dove most recently served as CMO and chief experience officer at Superbia, which develops financial products specifically for the needs of the LBGTQ+ community.

She arrives less than a year after the appointment of Lori Davison as CMO.

Conagra’s new international president doubles as first CSO

Chaly Jo Moyen became Conagra’s first chief strategy officer last month, a new role for the CPG and whose duties include “creating, executing and sustaining the organization’s strategic initiatives.”

Moyen was also appointed Conagra’s president of foodservice and international, giving her responsibility over its international business segment. In addition to helping develop its brands outside of the U.S., Moyen will work to grow its partnerships with restaurants and other foodservice suppliers.

She joins Conagra after more than 15 years at the Coca-Cola Company, where she was most recently SVP of strategy, decision science and insights for Coca-Cola North America.

Carlton Cards creates new joint VP Canada role

Greeting card company Carlton Cards has jointly promoted Brad Van Laare and Paul Werynski to the newly created role of VP of Canada.

Van Laare and Werynski, who previously served as director of sales and as director of sales and marketing, respectively, will report into Carlton Cards president Rod Sturtridge. They have joint responsibility for full day-to-day operations of the Canadian team, according to a spokesperson.

The company stated that the promotions are part of a series of changes that the “company has made recently to meet the needs of a growing customer base, and ever-evolving marketplace.”

A subsidiary of American Greetings Corporation, the company has a portfolio that includes Carlton Cards, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Today and Always, Gibson and other brands.