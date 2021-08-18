LCBO signs on to Aeroplan The liquor retailer has partnered with Air Canada's loyalty program after withdrawing from Air Miles in March.

Shoppers at the LCBO will soon be able to collect Aeroplan points on their purchases.

The Air Canada-owned loyalty program and Ontario crown corporation have announced that they are launching a multi-year strategic partnership before the end of 2021. The deal comes on the heels of the LCBO’s withdrawal from the Air Miles program in March.

Customers will earn an Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at the LCBO, as well as bonus points for the purchase of select products. Those points can be redeemed for travel rewards – including flights, hotels and car rentals – as well as LCBO gift cards.

The partnership builds upon Aeroplan’s “commitment to earn our way into consumer’s everyday lives” by offering members a new way to accrue and spend points, said Mark Nasr, SVP of products, marketing and eCommerce at Air Canada, in a release.

“Through our new loyalty program with Aeroplan, we will provide rewarding and personalized offerings to our customers that enhance their experience,” added George Soleas, president and CEO of the LCBO. “It will also provide an important engagement opportunity for our valued suppliers.”

Having been relaunched by Air Canada last year, Aeroplan also counts Starbucks as one of its partners.