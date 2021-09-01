Conagra is bringing a new fall popcorn flavour to Canada The CPG's better-for-you Boomchickapop LTO is being aided by a special Costco sampling partnership.

With more people meeting their entertainment needs indoors, it’s perhaps no surprise that a new popcorn flavour – the quintessential TV- and movie-watching snack – is coming to market.

Colourful Conagra brand Angie’s Boomchickapop is launching a limited time Salty Maple Flavoured Kettle Corn, already available stateside, in Sobeys, Save On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Federated Co-op stores.

It’s also partnering with the Costco’s Club Demonstration Services (CDS) team to execute demos at the retailer, with individually wrapped samples being handed out for members to trial after they leave the store. These will be found on an ongoing basis in Western Canada, and during rotations in Costco East, according to Andrea Stodart, marketing director for snacks at Conagra Brands.

“Boomchicakpop’s strategic partnership with Costco highlights an important step toward meeting consumer demand for those looking to enjoy snacks they can feel good about with their entire family,” Stodart says.

The Salted Maple’s vibrant packaging, which features a plethora of maple leaves, emphasises its premium status, she says, while also highlighting its clean, simple ingredients.

The brand is going to continue to stand out in the local market by bringing a wealth of better-for-you attributes, she says.

When it comes to targeting its core demo of “modern health consumers,” it’s again using its “Poptimism” portmanteau messaging, as according to Stodart, it’s a big-hearted brand that believes in a world where such positivity should be shared and celebrated.

The brand is coming to Canada with a “fall for Maple” seasonality pitch, helping consumers re-create positive memories around the popular season.

There’s also a sustainability component to the launch.

“You can also note that we have a national partnership with TerraCycle that enables consumers to recycle their typically non-recyclable packaging, free of charge,” she says, with a call out on back of pack. The recycling program is currently available across 564 stores.

Throughout the summer, Conagra has been bringing its Poptimism x Boomchickapop campaign to life across various platforms including TV, social and digital.

Conagra more broadly has been impressing upon Canadians its “local” value proposition, emphasizing, for example, that Gardein products are prepared in British Columbia and Hunt’s Tomatoes and Angie’s Boomchickapop are prepared in Ontario (see, below).

M&K Media, Per Se Brand Experience and Harbinger Communications worked on the SKU launch.