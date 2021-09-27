Rogers creates a new platform for its community impact programs The telco adopts a new strategy to talking about CSR, focused on peoples' desire to overcome challenges.



Rogers is consolidating its community impact messaging into “Generation Possible” for youth and “Team Possible” for community – and is coming to market with a new visual identity for both.

Its latest 60-second creative, “I Might,” highlights the telco’s youth scholarship offerings, launched to coincide with back-to-school. In the video, kids, in future roles as surgeons, firefighters and entrepreneurs, talking about reaching their goals. The spot’s pivotal moment emphasizes that education can make all the difference in helping youth realize their full potential.

While the company is broadly known for communications and connectivity, Amy Badun, VP strategy planning at Theo, the brand’s AOR, says it hasn’t spoken a lot about “the other side of Rogers,” which includes a strong support for education. For example, since 2017, the telco has provided more than 375 Ted Rogers Scholarships annually for students entering their first year of college or university.

“Ted Rogers was a massive believer in the opportunity that comes from education,” Badun says. “We haven’t told Canadians enough about all the good we’re doing in communities.”

She tells strategy that is the primary reason it’s going big with the campaign, which includes TV, digital, social, print and a new microsite. More specifially, the campaign will be supported by a combination of :60, :30 and :15 ads across the country, digital posters in the GTAA (Greater Toronto Airport Authority), and ads in various magazines.

The program’s two pillars, “Generation Possible” for youth/scholarships and “Team Possible” for community, will allow the brand to align with different points in the year. She says it expects to activate around events like Giving Tuesday, with “Team Possible” going forward, its CSR pillar devoted to causes like Women’s Shelters Canada, a group it helps out with phones and plans, but also Food Banks Canada, PFLAG, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and The Canadian Red Cross.

According to Badun, in the last 18 months, and thinking about the brand’s journey, the brand has adopted a more cinematic approach with energy, moodiness and ambition. This new approach represents a big tonal shift from “Make More Possible,” Rogers’ previous community-minded messaging from five years ago.

As part of the brand strategy reset, she says it also wanted to bring out the concept of people’s relentless desire to overcome challenges. This work has mass appeal, Badun claims, and it hopes the values it touches on resonates with many people.

Theo is the creative and media AOR for Rogers, Fido and Chatr, created with talent from WPP agencies Taxi, John St and Mindshare and dedicated to supporting the three telco brands end-to-end.