YouTube champions the impact of Canadian creators The platform's nationwide campaign spotlights YouTubers that have taught and inspired communities across the country.

YouTube has become a go-to for Canadians looking for advice and inspiration, a new Canadian campaign is turning its attention to the creators that have made that happen.

“YouTube Every Day” shines the spotlight on sixteen YouTubers, each of whom achieved either a societal, cultural or economic impact – and occasionally all three – with their channels.

Examples include “Deddy’s Kitchen,” a Caribbean-themed cooking channel (see, above), The Sorry Girls, a handywoman duo that specializes in sustainable small craft DIY projects, and Gurdeep Pandher, who celebrates Punjabi music and dance and “dispatches joy” from his home province of the Yukon.

Dave Thornhill, creative director at Mosaic, which led the creative, says the common theme was how all of these creators exemplify the opportunities that exist on YouTube, be it for viewers to learn a new skill and better themselves, or for creators to build their brands and a better future for themselves.

“For example, someone like Deddy who lost his job because of circumstances totally out of his control, but then used that opportunity to create an even better career for himself and is now thriving,” he says.

Alyssa Whited, YouTube’s marketing lead in Canada, tells strategy the campaign is informed by a recent report from YouTube and Oxford Economics that found 74% of the platform’s users feel it has been helpful to them since the start of the pandemic. The report tangibly articulated YouTube’s impact and that really inspired the brand, Whited says.

“They have demonstrated a true impact on Canadian viewers and the overall ecosystem,” Whited explains, as people continue to come to the YouTube platform to tell their stories, grow their businesses and explore their interests – even more so thanks to pandemic lockdowns.

According to Whited, the other key idea behind “YouTube Every Day” is celebrating the creative “hometown heroes” who represent the fabric of the country, an ethos that’s reflected in the campaign’s national scope, with creators from Surrey to Halifax.

“YouTube says it right in the name. It’s by the people and has been for quite a long time,” Whited maintains. It’s democratic, driven by the people, which is the “magic” of the platform.

Sometimes, there are misconceptions that YouTube has a younger skewing audience, but Whited says it’s become a more essential part of daily lives for people of all ages. In fact, the tangible impact narrative has more relevance with an audience that skews a bit older, and that segment also engages with both YouTube as well as conventional TV.

TV is part of the nationwide paid media campaign, which also includes OOH, digital and social ads running until the end of October.

“We were keen to touch all avenues of the media landscape,” Whited says.