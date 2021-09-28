Public Mobile helps people make ‘cents’ of the wireless market Telus' low-cost provider is touting its no frills appeal with an appropriately simple message about its value proposition.

Public Mobile is building on learnings from its 2019 brand refresh, coming to market with another simple consumer empowerment approach.

The integrated OLV-focused creative has straightforward “mobility on your terms,” messaging, with bright animation featuring a piggy bank and sense/cents homonym wordplay.

“What we really wanted to do is sharpen our positioning and illustrate how we’re there for you as a brand,” says Alyssa Sudac, brand & customer experience marketing manager for Public Mobile.

Telus’ flanker brand got a new look in 2019 to be more accessible, overhauling its logo, colours, typography and illustrations. Sudac tells strategy that animation is a distinctive way to convey the value concept and hone in on Public Mobile‘s aim to deliver the most affordable plans .

“We wanted to have a strong brand link with our colours, and through that animated approach consumers are used to seeing in our static posters and OOH, we were able to bridge that in our online video execution,” she says.

Throughout the pandemic, consumer behaviour has moved more online, which is why Public is deploying a digitally-led activation. The provider is also exploring Twitch and has run a takeover on TikTok that performed well for the brand as it has strong appeal with a younger demo, Sudac says.

The brand’s empowerment message – that the “power is in your hands, not ours” – has been reinforced all summer with a big OOH buy, including downtown Toronto and TTC vehicle wraparounds.

Public Mobile has positioned itself as an affordable independent mobile carrier that doesn’t have surprise charges, Sudac notes. Its target is savvy Canadians or “value-seekers,” and its flexibility and rewards program are differentiators, she says.

“This is a big brand equity campaign and goes beyond that, defining who we are as a brand,” she says. In terms of ad spend, it’s comparable to previous big campaigns like the one from 2019.

Camp Jefferson, which won the account about a year ago, handled the creative with Cossette doing the media buy.