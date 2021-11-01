Angry Orchard taps an ornery apple tree The hard cider brand is looking to tout its crisp flavour in a crowded category with its sour mascot.

In the Angry Orchard, it’s not just the birds that are chirping – it’s also a 12-foot-tall, talking tree.

The tree, long a fixture of the cider’s brand, is featured prominently in a new campaign that aims to show consumers how Angry Orchard’s beverages, which are made with 50% less sugar than leading competitors, are “Not So Sweet.”

In multiple spots developed by Canadian creative partner Arrivals + Departures, with media planning and buying handled by Media Experts, the brand’s angry tree mascot chirps at passersby about their fashion choices and selfie-snapping behaviour.

One thing is abundantly clear: the barking tree is no sweet talker. Instead, the character “is representative of the attitude and authentic flavour of both our brand and the product,” says Jessica Boland, marketing director of partner brands at Moosehead Breweries, which owns the brand. “It is made from culinary apples and traditional cider making apples, creating a blend of medium sweetness and a crisp, bright flavour that is balanced – not overly sweet.”

“‘Not So Sweet’ is our rallying cry to flip the category on its head,” adds Jeff MacEachern, CCO at Arrivals + Departures. “What better way to loudly celebrate real, unapologetic quality than a giant, chirping tree? It’s a fun brand and this is a clever way to show its humour while reinforcing its core product promise.”

The campaign is airing in major markets in Ontario, B.C. and Atlantic Canada through the fall harvest season, including Halloween. It features digital video, paid social and OOH, as well as a custom-built Snap lens.