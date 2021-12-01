From Timbiebs to Tim Bears, Tim Hortons is tapping culture The same week its collab with Justin Bieber rolls out, the QSR is capitalizing on holiday decorating trends with inflatable lawn ornaments.

On the heels of its collaboration with Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons is hoping another splashy initiative “bears” fruit.

Tim Hortons is making an eight-foot-tall inflatable bear, bedecked in a hockey jersey and toque while clutching a cup of coffee, available as a limited-time giveaway.

To win one, Tims fans are being urged to share “amazing” stories about why their street is the most deserving to be “decked out” in decorations at its Deck Your Street with Tims microsite until Dec. 7. The grand prize winner not only gets decorations for the entire street, but a special delivery of Tims products to surprise and delight everyone in the winner’s neighbourhood, .

Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons, says that every December, it sees Canadians doing bigger and bigger decorations to create moments of joy during the season, moments it wants to be a part of.

“We wanted to gift some of our loyal fans who love Tim Hortons with a really fun and unique holiday decoration that will be a guaranteed showstopper and have neighbours asking to take selfies,” Schwan says.

It’s another cultural moment the QSR is tapping into, having launched its collaboration with Justin Bieber in stores this week.

Participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the U.S. are now selling an LTO selection of “Timbiebs” Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours.

Some restaurants are also now selling the “Timbiebs” merchandise lineup (below), developed in collaboration with the singer and featuring a cozy beanie, a fanny pack and a tote bag.

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” says Hope Bagozzi, CMO, for Tim Hortons, which worked with agency Gut to bring that initiative to life with a TV spot.

The video was debuted earlier this month when the collaboration was first announced. Now that products from the collaboration are available, a full campaign promoting them including TV, radio and a social buy has gone live.

Through to December 28, registered Tims Rewards members can also enter a contest for a chance to win a grand prize with a trip to see Bieber live.

In October, parent Restaurant Brands International posted solid Q3 numbers, driven by a turnaround at Tims, which has shown strong comparable sales growth.