Zulu Alpha Kilo is the top Canadian agency at Epica
Rethink, Cossette and McCann were also among the 11 agencies that won at the awards decided by the industry press.
While they didn’t match last year’s show-topping totals, Canadian agencies still managed to bring in an impressive haul at this year’s Epica Awards.
The Epica Awards recognize the best creative advertising, marketing, branding and communications work, as decided by members of the global trade press, including strategy. They were presented Thursday during a virtual ceremony.
Zulu Alpha Kilo won the most awards among Canadian agencies, with three Golds for its work on SingleCut Beersmiths’ SingleCut Notes IPA joining three Silver and six Bronze for work with Pfaff Harley-Davidson, HomeEquity Bank, Royal Canadian Legion, Harry Rosen and Consonant Skin+Care.
Those twelve awards were also the most given to any agency by total; however, Agency of they Year was given to Denmark’s &Co./NoA, which counted one of two Film Grand Prix and three Golds among its wins this year.
Also winning multiple Golds was Cossette, which nabbed them for SickKids’ “Moms VS. Hard Days” campaign. The campaign, along with its work for Flight Centre, earned the agency an additional two Silver and Bronze.
But looking at trophy total, close behind Zulu is Rethink, which won a Gold, seven Silvers and two Bronze for campaigns with IKEA Canada, Kraft Heinz, Fondation Èmergence, Molson Coors and Over The Bridge.
Though no Canadian entries managed to follow up on last year’s Grand Prix win, Canadian agencies won the second-most awards this year with 39, just behind France’s 40. The full list of Canadian wins can be found below, with full results on the Epica Awards website.
Elsewhere at the show, Network of the Year was given the McCann Worldgroup, helped by a Gold and Bronze win by McCann Canada.
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze
Gold
SingleCut Beersmiths, “SingleCut Notes IPA”
Alcoholic Drinks
Best Use of Music
VR/AR
Silver
HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion, “World’s Oldest e-Sports Team”
Copywriting & Storytelling
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Creative Technology
SingleCut Beersmiths, “SingleCut Notes IPA”
Packaging Design
Bronze
Consonant Skin+Care, “Come & Glow”
Health & Beauty
Harry Rosen, “Green Screen Shirt”
Creative Technology
HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion, “World’s Oldest e-Sports Team”
Apps & Games
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Product Design
Vehicles, Automotive Services & Accessories
SingleCut Beersmiths, “SingleCut Notes IPA”
Product Design
Cossette: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
SickKids, “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”
Prescription & OTC Products
Public Interest – Social
Silver
Flight Centre, “Be Unbordered”
Online & Viral Films
SickKids, “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”
Copywriting & Storytelling
Bronze
Flight Centre, “Be Unbordered”
Direction & Cinematography
Rethink: 1 Gold, 7 Silver, 2 Bronze
Gold
IKEA Canada, “Our Little World”
Post-production and Visual Effects
Silver
Fondation Èmergence, “Colours of Pride”
Public Interest – Gender Equity
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
Food
Integrated Campaigns
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Made With Heinz”
Print Craft
IKEA Canada, “The Cristiano Bottle”
Topical & Real-time Advertising
IKEA Canada, “The ScrapsBook”
Publication Design
Over The Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Creative Use of A.I.
Bronze
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Bottleneck”
Social Networks
Molson Canadian (Molson Coors), “Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition”
Branded Content – Product & Brand Integration
McCann Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Gold
Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”
Online & Mobile Services
Bronze
Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”
Media Innovation – Traditional Media
FCB Canada: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
LifeStyles, “Publicly Traded”
Mobile Campaigns
Bronze
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Mindsets”
Creative Technology
McCain Foods, “The Golden Oven”
Promotions & Incentives
Union: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Interval House, “ESCape Abuse”
Websites
Bronze
Interval House, “ESCape Abuse”
Public Interest – Gender Equity
Anomaly: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Bud Light (AB InBev), “Underplayed”
Alcoholic Drinks
DDB Canada: 1 Bronze
Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”
Public Interest – Social
Havas Montreal: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Quebec Association of Magazine Publishers, “Free Your Mind With a Magazine”
Media
Lg2: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, “Living Radars”
Product Design
The Local Collective: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Roncesvalles Village BIA, “Not For Lease”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing