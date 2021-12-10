Zulu Alpha Kilo is the top Canadian agency at Epica Rethink, Cossette and McCann were also among the 11 agencies that won at the awards decided by the industry press.

While they didn’t match last year’s show-topping totals, Canadian agencies still managed to bring in an impressive haul at this year’s Epica Awards.

The Epica Awards recognize the best creative advertising, marketing, branding and communications work, as decided by members of the global trade press, including strategy. They were presented Thursday during a virtual ceremony.

Zulu Alpha Kilo won the most awards among Canadian agencies, with three Golds for its work on SingleCut Beersmiths’ SingleCut Notes IPA joining three Silver and six Bronze for work with Pfaff Harley-Davidson, HomeEquity Bank, Royal Canadian Legion, Harry Rosen and Consonant Skin+Care.

Those twelve awards were also the most given to any agency by total; however, Agency of they Year was given to Denmark’s &Co./NoA, which counted one of two Film Grand Prix and three Golds among its wins this year.

Also winning multiple Golds was Cossette, which nabbed them for SickKids’ “Moms VS. Hard Days” campaign. The campaign, along with its work for Flight Centre, earned the agency an additional two Silver and Bronze.

But looking at trophy total, close behind Zulu is Rethink, which won a Gold, seven Silvers and two Bronze for campaigns with IKEA Canada, Kraft Heinz, Fondation Èmergence, Molson Coors and Over The Bridge.

Though no Canadian entries managed to follow up on last year’s Grand Prix win, Canadian agencies won the second-most awards this year with 39, just behind France’s 40. The full list of Canadian wins can be found below, with full results on the Epica Awards website.

Elsewhere at the show, Network of the Year was given the McCann Worldgroup, helped by a Gold and Bronze win by McCann Canada.

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze

Gold

SingleCut Beersmiths, “SingleCut Notes IPA”

Alcoholic Drinks

Best Use of Music

VR/AR

Silver

HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion, “World’s Oldest e-Sports Team”

Copywriting & Storytelling

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Creative Technology

SingleCut Beersmiths, “SingleCut Notes IPA”

Packaging Design

Bronze

Consonant Skin+Care, “Come & Glow”

Health & Beauty

Harry Rosen, “Green Screen Shirt”

Creative Technology

HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion, “World’s Oldest e-Sports Team”

Apps & Games

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Product Design

Vehicles, Automotive Services & Accessories

SingleCut Beersmiths, “SingleCut Notes IPA”

Product Design

Cossette: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

SickKids, “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”

Prescription & OTC Products

Public Interest – Social

Silver

Flight Centre, “Be Unbordered”

Online & Viral Films

SickKids, “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days”

Copywriting & Storytelling

Bronze

Flight Centre, “Be Unbordered”

Direction & Cinematography

Rethink: 1 Gold, 7 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

IKEA Canada, “Our Little World”

Post-production and Visual Effects

Silver

Fondation Èmergence, “Colours of Pride”

Public Interest – Gender Equity

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Food

Integrated Campaigns

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Made With Heinz”

Print Craft

IKEA Canada, “The Cristiano Bottle”

Topical & Real-time Advertising

IKEA Canada, “The ScrapsBook”

Publication Design

Over The Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Creative Use of A.I.

Bronze

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Bottleneck”

Social Networks

Molson Canadian (Molson Coors), “Molson Hockey Night In Canada, Multilingual Edition”

Branded Content – Product & Brand Integration

McCann Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”

Online & Mobile Services

Bronze

Mastercard, “Safe Waze 2 Shop”

Media Innovation – Traditional Media

FCB Canada: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

LifeStyles, “Publicly Traded”

Mobile Campaigns

Bronze

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Mindsets”

Creative Technology

McCain Foods, “The Golden Oven”

Promotions & Incentives

Union: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Interval House, “ESCape Abuse”

Websites

Bronze

Interval House, “ESCape Abuse”

Public Interest – Gender Equity

Anomaly: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Bud Light (AB InBev), “Underplayed”

Alcoholic Drinks

DDB Canada: 1 Bronze

Ontario Black History Society, “#BlackedOutHistory”

Public Interest – Social

Havas Montreal: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Quebec Association of Magazine Publishers, “Free Your Mind With a Magazine”

Media

Lg2: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, “Living Radars”

Product Design

The Local Collective: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Roncesvalles Village BIA, “Not For Lease”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing