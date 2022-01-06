FCB Canada wins Hersheys’ AOR assignment In addition to a new platform and integrated campaigns, the agency will lend its data expertise to the CPG's in-house team.

FCB is taking the reins for Hershey Canada, where it has won the AOR assignment for creative and strategy.

The agency took on the assignment effective Jan. 1, replacing former AOR Anomaly following a review. FCB Canada has already started developing a new creative platform for the Hershey masterbrand in partnership with existing media and production partners, and it will also develop integrated campaigns for other Hershey brands including Chipits, Reese’s, Oh Henry! and Twizzlers.

The assignment was awarded to FCB Canada when “it became apparent that our vision of consumer marketing and how it will evolve over the next five years perfectly aligned,” says Alexia Wharton, Hershey’s Canada’s head of brand and growth marketing.

Though Hershey’s advertising investment dipped slightly in Q3, that came after multiple quarters of increased spending, particularly on supporting its core brands in North America. In a call with investors at the time, Steve Voskuil, the company’s SVP and CFO, attributed the dip to investments the company had made into its data and analytics capabilities, which has allowed it to be “very surgical and very precise” with its spending, especially when it comes to responding to things like capacity constraints or protecting the ROI around its core brands.

FCB will also work alongside Snackbar, an in-house agency Hershey has been scaling up. The agency will also lend its experience in the areas of advanced data and analytics.

“By unleashing creativity across the consumer journey and incorporating data and the latest technology, together we will create innovative solutions to Hershey’s challenges,” says Bryan Kane, president of FCB Canada. “Creativity is an economic multiplier and we’re trying to be creative across every part of the consumers’ minds.”