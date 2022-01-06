GoDaddy Canada leans in to being ‘Unstoppable’ The web hosting service is sticking with a platform that celebrates the real entrepreneurs who use it.

With “Don’t Stop Believing in Unstoppable,” GoDaddy is once again pairing with Olympian Andre De Grasse to celebrate the entrepreneurial drive of its small business customers while promoting its suite of tools to better manage their online presence.

This is the second campaign under the “Unstoppable” platform, which debuted in July. This time, it features dentist Dr. Dev Vohra, design and home goods vendor Jasmine Branderhorst and pizzeria owner Harpreet Banwait, all of whom use GoDaddy as their web hosting service.

“We’ve really decided to lean into the small business customers at GoDaddy,” says Anne De Aragon, VP and country manager of GoDaddy Canada. “Bringing in these real people has lent an air of authenticity to our marketing. There’s something in seeing people like themselves that makes a viewer think, ‘If this person can start a website, I can too.’”

As pandemic lockdowns and restrictions continue to be a reality for small businesses, the company is reinforcing its message that having a strong online presence is vital. “The morphing of business models that small businesses had to undergo could have been very daunting in a world where we didn’t have these online solutions,” says De Aragon. “In the past, we had been saying that having an online presence is important for small businesses. But in these past two years, it has been a lifeline.”

But, she adds, it was important to communicate that message in a positive way that recognized “the optimism and spirit” of the small business owners it serves.

“They’re not just throwing in the towel and saying, ‘That’s it, I’m done,’” says De Aragon. “And we’re here for them. To us, that’s the most important nugget to get out.”

The campaign is running across TV, OOH and social. Juniper Park\TBWA led on creative strategy, with North Strategic on PR and social and Wavemaker on media buying.