Angus Tucker departs from Theo The agency's founding CCO has decided to "take a break," with a successor to be named in the near future.

Angus Tucker has left his role as CCO at Rogers’ dedicated agency Theo.

Tucker departed at the end of December, citing a desire to “take a break, recharge and, COVID be damned, travel a little bit.”

Tucker helped to co-found John St. in 2001, serving as its first ECD until 2017 before becoming CCO in 2018. He held that role for two years before stepping back to focus on leading creative for Theo, an agency that had been created by John St. parent company WPP to handle the Rogers account in 2020.

Tucker played an instrumental role in the launch and the agency’s work, according to Paul Reilly, Theo’s president.

“In 2020, Theo had to take on Rogers very quickly – and during the first COVID lockdown. It’s safe to say that it couldn’t have been done without Angus,” he explains. “He helped us create work that we’re all proud of – and did it while Theo was being built.”

But, Reilly said, Tucker “had a plan for when he wanted to go,” and it involved building “a team that succeeds without him.”

Tucker’s successor will be announced shortly, Reilly says.