Properly teams up with The Property Brothers The brand taps into the care-free nature of the brothers to show how it removes the stress of buying a home.

Real estate brokerage Properly has teamed up with brand ambassadors and investors Drew and Jonathan Scott from The Property Brothers to help allay home buyer fears.

Buying a home is a huge transaction both emotionally and financially, and many people expect it to be complicated and frustrating, according to Jessica van Rooyen, VP of marketing at Properly.

So the Toronto-based start-up (launched in 2018) created Sale Assurance, a product that helps to eliminate traditional real estate hurdles by unlocking equity in an existing home to put toward buying a new property before it gets listed to be sold.

In the new spots, the Scott brothers guide viewers through “Properly Moments,” peaceful scenes of domesticity with families enjoying the benefits of their new home. The creative includes a “Let’s do real estate Properly” invite, preceded by the call out to “Buy before you sell.”

Van Rooyen says the campaign conveys the blissful moment when you realize you don’t need to worry about things like strangers coming through your home while you’re living there, or staging it to meet some tight deadline.

“Properly’s ability to rearrange the transaction process means that our customers don’t need to rearrange their lives during a move,” she says.

There’s a lot of synergy with the Scott brothers, who are well-versed in the real estate space and have built personal brands that are equally customer-centric, says van Rooyen.

The integrated campaign launched Monday across television, online video, OOH, digital and social in Ontario where Properly is fully operational. Its services are also available in Vancouver, where the company has a foothold.

The creative is timed to coincide with one of the biggest home buying and selling seasons, the Spring. The target audience includes young parents, but is focused on anyone thinking about upgrading to a new home, says van Rooyen. The media mix is structured around being mass and high-impact, coupled with more targeted online channels.

Van Rooyen says the brand primarily handles its marketing efforts in-house, but that this was its first work with an external agency partner, Juniper Park\TBWA (which won the account last summer). The campaign videos were directed by Jordan Dashner and produced by Bolt Content. Media is being handled by Initiative.