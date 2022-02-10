FCB Montreal restructures its leadership as president departs Sylvain Dufresne and Laurance Ohayon will be joined by an as-yet-unnamed head of strategy to lead the office.

Samia Chebeir – previously the president of FCB’s Montreal office – is departing the company, and the agency is departing with the classic agency structure to allow clients a more direct connection with its leadership.

Under the restructuring, Sylvain Dufresne, the agency’s VP and head of creative and Laurence Ohayon, general manager of the office, will lead the Montreal operation alongside a third partner who will be announced later this year and serve as the agency’s head of strategy.

“This new structure will allow us, at FCB Montreal, to create stronger creative brands in Quebec, through collaboration internally and with our clients,” says Dufresne.

It is also a promotion for both Dufresne and Ohayon, and recognizes their roles in the agency’s recent successes.

Dufresne “has really been a driving force behind our creative product at FCB Montreal, working alongside Laurence who has done a wonderful job managing the day-to-day operations of the agency,” says Bryan Kane, president of FCB Canada. “We are also working very hard to do everything possible to further support them and capitalize on the opportunities that exist in Quebec.”

Among those opportunities is the newly-won Valentine account. The agency was selected following an invite-only RFP process and is mandated to help the Quebec QSR chain build sales, develop its online presence and improve conversion rates.