No Fixed Address hires new co-CCOs Kelsey Horne and Alexis Bronstorph will start the agency's "next chapter" following the departure of Dave Federico.

Kelsey Horne and Alexis Bronstorph are joining No Fixed Address, assuming co-CCO roles with the agency in what president Mark Carpenter calls “the next chapter at NFA.”

Current CCO Dave Federico, who joined NFA in 2018, will be leaving the agency in mid-March following a transition period.

Horne and Bronstorph join NFA from Taxi, where they worked together as co-CCOs and previously as co-ECDs on clients including Audi, Volkswagen, Canadian Tire, Canada Life and United Way. For the latter, they led creative on the breakthrough “Unignorable” campaign, which used augmented reality to reveal the full scale of homelessness in Toronto. They also worked with Type1, WPP’s dedicated arm for Volkswagen, leading creative for the “Carbon Neutral Net” campaign.

“In addition to their impressive body of work, Kelsey and Alexis have many of the qualities that make them a perfect match with NFA,” says Carpenter. “They are collaborative, they work in close partnership and they care deeply about the craft of marketing communications.”

Carpenter says that Horne and Bronstorph will be tasked with building upon the agency’s momentum as it marks its fifth year in business, working with its full array of clients, developing work and nurturing the agency’s talent.

No Fixed Address has been growing both in terms of new business and talent in recent months.

Last week, it announced that it had won an assignment with Telefilm to lead an unbranded campaign intended to help drive economic recovery for cinemas across the country. Since its expansion into the U.S. in 2020, the agency has also been building out its expertise in CRM and one-to-one marketing, and it took an equity stake in multicultural marketing agency Ethnicity Matters late last year, aligning it with the NFA network.

Earlier this week, the agency announced it had brought on Katie Newman as a partner and its first global CMO, tasked with driving further growth for NFA internationally, as well as with U.S. agency Mischief. Newman had previously led business development for Publicis Groupe in the U.S.

Horne and Bronstorph leave Taxi “on great terms with us,” says president Emma Toth, adding that the agency has begun a comprehensive search for their successor, led by Rob Guenette, Taxi’s North American CEO.

“We’re taking our time and casting a wide net,” she adds. “We have such strong senior creative leadership from Vancouver through to New York City that we’re able to be measured and thoughtful in our approach.”