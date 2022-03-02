Oreo celebrates its birthday with childlike wonder The Mondelez brand is pursuing fun and experimentation with new LTOs.

Oreo is not just celebrating its 110th birthday, but also a childlike spirit it says lives within all of us.

As part of its “#NeverStopWishing” contest, consumers are being invited to visit its birthday microsite or scan a QR code on a pack of its LTO Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookies for prizes. It’s all laddering up to March 6 the official birthday of Oreo and also National Oreo Cookie Day.

The surprise and delight is being amplified at shelf, with large POS, eye-catching displays with 3D headers, flashing LEDs on the Oreo balloon and stacked candles with flashing LEDs on the flames. The displays also feature contest messaging to encourage consumers to enter for a chance to win their wish. Shopper assets will be rolled out to grocery, pharmacy, and gas and convenience retailers.

Peter Verlinden, senior brand manager for Oreo at Mondelez Canada, tells strategy that with it’s birthday, the brand is engaging consumers through multiple touchpoints to celebrate the childlike spirit that lives in all of us and inspire fans to “Never Stop Wishing.” With OREO turning 110, it’s aiding in the celebrations offering a limited-edition cake cookie SKU while supplies last, supported by a new digital campaign and the consumer contest.

Verlinden tells strategy the brand is always exploring new flavours and product innovations, including the upcoming Neapolitan variety.

Over the years, Oreo has been anchored in creating snacks that can be enjoyed during joyful family times to create playful moments and capture new occasions with LTOs and other permanent SKUs, he says. Variations have included Thins, Double Stuf and Most Stuf Mega Stuf.

“Oreo Neapolitan is the first time Canada is launching an Oreo with triple layered crème (vanilla, strawberry and chocolate), sandwiched between waffle cone flavoured cookies,” he explains. The SKU will be launching just in time to catch the wave of summer snacking in June.

According to Mondelēz’s snacking report report, a majority of Canadian consumers surveyed “look forward to trying new snacks” (86%), and limited-edition flavours provide an opportunity for experimentation.

Oreo worked with Merkle to develop and manage the website and contest, and the brand also worked with The Martin Agency to develop digital ads. TMS Global developed the POS displays to bring the celebration to life in stores. The brand’s in-house creative agency created all shopper ads.