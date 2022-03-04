OLG goes big to get people back to casinos A new campaign promotes the safety of the Crown corporation's casino experiences as pandemic restrictions lift.

The past two years have been a difficult time for casinos, which have largely remained shuttered or operating at severely reduced capacity due to pandemic restrictions. But now those restrictions are beginning to lift and the OLG is looking to remind people how much fun they can find in its spaces.

The campaign, “Where Fun Has Fun,” evokes a host of fun characters including stunt performers, luchadores and rock stars, to show that at OLG casinos, entertainment is just table stakes. The ads also focus on the safety of the Crown corporation’s establishments as provincial capacity limits have been lifted.

“Trust and safety are a top priority for OLG and our casino service providers as we shift into the province’s re-opening phase after almost two very challenging years for Ontarians,” says Lori Sullivan, OLG’s chief land based gaming and business development officer. “OLG wants customers to know that they can once again immerse themselves in the fun and excitement they’ve come to expect of the in-casino experience.”

In the campaign, the characters strut through casinos, sling cards and throw dice at its felt-lined tables, and celebrate victories together.

“Our job was to tell everyone in Ontario that casinos are back, and we were thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be bearer of such great news,” says Max Geraldo, CCO at BBDO Canada, which handled the campaign creative. “We had a ton of fun bringing this campaign to life for our partners at OLG.”

Media support for the campaign was provided by Mediacom. It launched Feb. 28 with a four-week buy, running across social, radio and TV.