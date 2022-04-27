2022 Marketing Awards: The Craft shortlist revealed In the third unveiling this week, strategy reveals the next set of finalists that could medal at the show in June.

Another day, another shortlist.

In case you missed it, earlier this week strategy revealed the Design and Multicultural finalists for the 2022 Marketing Awards. Today, we’re rolling out the red carpet for the shortlisted work in Craft.

Co-chairs Steve Mykolyn of Castor Designs and Tyson Kuteyi of Grayson Music led the jury in a final round of deliberations earlier this month. The list below is a record of this year’s best crafted work, which was worthy of being discussed (and potentially) medalled by the live Craft judges.

To see which of the below work will walk home with an “M” trophy, come to the in-person awards gala this June. More information about the event to come.

And check back here again tomorrow to see the finalists for the Public Service Advertising category, before we finally reveal the main Advertising shortlist on Friday.

Craft shortlist