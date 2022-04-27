2022 Marketing Awards: The Craft shortlist revealed

In the third unveiling this week, strategy reveals the next set of finalists that could medal at the show in June.
By Jennifer Horn
11 hours ago

MarketingAwards2018_8948Another day, another shortlist.

In case you missed it, earlier this week strategy revealed the Design and Multicultural finalists for the 2022 Marketing Awards. Today, we’re rolling out the red carpet for the shortlisted work in Craft.

Co-chairs Steve Mykolyn of Castor Designs and Tyson Kuteyi of Grayson Music led the jury in a final round of deliberations earlier this month. The list below is a record of this year’s best crafted work, which was worthy of being discussed (and potentially) medalled by the live Craft judges.

To see which of the below work will walk home with an “M” trophy, come to the in-person awards gala this June. More information about the event to come.

And check back here again tomorrow to see the finalists for the Public Service Advertising category, before we finally reveal the main Advertising shortlist on Friday.

Craft shortlist

#TapeOutHate Anomaly & Grayson Music Budweiser
Becoming An Investor Leo Burnett TD Bank
Book Human Broken Heart Love Affair Internova Travel Group
CIBC Plane TVC TBWA\Juniper Park CIBC
Colours Of Pride Rethink Fondation Émergence
Day After Day Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod White Ribbon
Globes Apart FCB Air Canada
Glory From Anywhere – Team Canada alter ego COC – Canadian Olympic Committee
How To BBDO New York & School Editing Sandy Hook Promise
National Magazine Awards Rethink National Magazine Awards Foundation
Orders of Sacrifice Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank & Royal Canadian Legion
Our Little World Rethink IKEA
SickKids Moms VS: Hard Days Cossette SickKids Foundation
SickKids VS The Unknown: Be A Light Cossette SickKids Foundation
Stronger Together Scouts Honour International Olympic Committee
The Immortal Poppy Wunderman Thompson Royal Canadian Legion
The Lost Tapes Of The 27 Club Rethink Over The Bridge
The ScrapsBook Rethink IKEA
This Job Can Break You If You Let It Cossette NABS
Tradeworx FCB The Home Depot
Uncomposed Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod White Ribbon
Uncontained Scouts Honour Public Safety Canada
Want Untitled Films BetterHelp
Welcome to the Flavourhood 2.0 John St. DoorDash
Wonderful Humans – Terrific Bodies TBWA\Juniper Park Nissan
﻿