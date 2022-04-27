Sephora celebrates the many forms of motherhood As part of the "We Belong to Something Beautiful" platform, the beauty retailer highlights a diverse array of mother figures.

Sephora is exploring and redefining motherhood in a new campaign leading up to Mother’s Day.

The campaign, released under the beauty retailer’s “We Belong to Something Beautiful” brand platform, is comprised of social videos featuring three new collaborators to the brand: Xtacy Love, a drag mother who leads Haus of Love; Talli Osbourne, an all-abilities spokesperson who was adopted into a large family of 21 children; and Catherine Tammaro, a Wyandot artist and elder who works with the City of Toronto and other organizations as an elder in residence, mentor, teacher and cultural advisor. Each of the videos shows how the collaborator has been or benefitted from a strong mother figure in their life.

As with past campaigns under the “We Belong to Something Beautiful” platform – which the beauty retailer has used to celebrate inclusion and diversity of all kinds – the goal is to demonstrate the wide array of mother figures that exist and celebrate the impact that all forms of motherhood – not only biological – can have on peoples’ lives.

“We wanted to offer our collaborators a platform to share their unique experiences and highlight the fact that there is no single expression of motherhood,” says Amanda Hungerford, senior manager of campaigns and loyalty for the retailer. “Although their experiences are different, one thing is for certain: these individuals and their stories capture the unwavering love, care, comfort, commitment and wisdom that mother figures give, and it’s beautiful.”

The campaign is part of Sephora’s broader commitment to “influence positive change in the Canadian retail industry,” says Vanessa Mosakos, the retailer’s campaign and communications director. “We are committed to creating a space where diversity is expected and all are welcome and included, and central to that commitment is the content that we create.”

“Motherhood, much like beauty, comes in many forms,” she adds. “There is no one definition of ‘mom.’”

The campaign began last Thursday with a minute-long launch video featuring all three of the collaborators. Three additional spotlight videos featuring each of the collaborators will follow. All of them are being launched across Sephora’s social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, with paid amplification across those channels leading up to Mother’s Day.

Sephora developed the campaign creative internally. Dentsu Luxe and SephoraONE – a dedicated unit from Publicis – handled media, and Middle Child handled PR.