Rethink, OneMethod win big at The One Show
Juniper Park\TBWA, John St. and Sid Lee also picked up Gold Pencils.
Rethink was the most-awarded Canadian agency at the 2022 edition of The One Show.
The agency added to honours that its “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club” campaign for Over The Bridge has picked up over the last year, taking home Gold Pencils in the Health & Wellness and Radio & Audio categories, as well as a Silver and Bronze. Along with production partners Scouts Honour and a52 VFX, the agency also won a Gold Pencil in Moving Image Craft for IKEA’s “Our Little World” campaign.
Rethink also won Silver and Bronze Pencils for work with IKEA, National Magazine Awards, Decathlon and Kraft Heinz.
The other big Canadian winner was OneMethod for Good Fortune’s “Receats.” Working with sister agencies Narrative and Bensimon Byrne, the campaign helped the Toronto restaurant stay afloat during pandemic lockdowns by disguising its food as office supplies on ordering apps and receipts, allowing people to expense their purchases. The campaign won one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze Pencils.
Other Canadian Gold winners were Juniper Park\TBWA in the Creative Effective category for “Signal For Help,” which also won a Silver Pencil. John St. won Craft Gold for the animation in DoorDash’s “Welcome To The Flavourhood” campaign, while Sid Lee won for its design work on “Circular Design for Fashion,” a book from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that outlines ways fashion brands are moving towards more sustainable models for the clothes they create.
The full list of Canadian winners can be found below. Special awards winners, which include Best of Show, Best of Discipline and “of the Year” designations, will be announced at The One Show 2022 ceremony Friday evening.
Rethink: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze
Gold
IKEA, “Our Little World”
Moving Image Craft: Visual Effects (w/ Scouts Honour and a52 VFX)
Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Health & Wellness: Radio & Audio
Radio & Audio: Custom Content
Silver
IKEA, “The Cristiano Bottle”
PR: Current Event Response
National Magazine Awards Foundation, “National Magazine Awards Identity”
Design: Branding – Identity System
Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Radio & Audio: Innovation in Radio & Audio
Bronze
Decathlon, “Ability Signs”
Design: Spatial Design
IKEA, “Repurposeful Instructions”
IP & Products: Integrated Digital & Physical Product – In-Market
Kraft Heinz, “The Hot Dog Pact”
Social Media: Active Engagement/Call to Action
Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”
Branded Entertainment: Audio
OneMethod/Narrative/Bensimon Byrne: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze
Gold
Good Fortune, “Receats”
Social Media: Innovation in Lockdown
Silver
Good Fortune, “Receats”
Interactive & Mobile Craft: Innovation in Lockdown
Interactive, Online & Mobile: Utility – Ecommerce
Bronze
Good Fortune, “Receats”
Direct Marketing: Innovation in Lockdown
Interactive, Online & Mobile: Innovation in Lockdown
Interactive, Online & Mobile: Online Community – Use of Existing Platform
Social Media: Active Engagement/Call to Action
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Creative Effectiveness – Multi-country or Global – Non-profit/Charity
Silver
Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”
Creative Effectiveness: Non-profit/Charity
John St.: 1 Gold
Gold
DoorDash, “Welcome To The Flavourhood”
Design Craft: Animation
Sid Lee: 1 Gold
Gold
Ellen MacArthur Foundation, “Circular Design for Fashion”
Design: Editorial – Book
BBDO Canada: 1 Silver
Silver
Canadian Paralympic Committee, “Para Pack”
Design: Innovation in Design
Taxi: 1 Silver
Silver
Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”
Health & Wellness: Direct Marketing
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Bronze
Bronze
Black Business and Professional Association, “The Micropedia of Microaggressions”
Cultural Driver
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Cultural Driver
Health & Wellness: Products
Cossette: 1 Bronze
SickKids Foundation, “VS. Be A Light”
Music & Sound Craft: Music Adaptation (w/Scouts Honour & Outsider Editorial)
FCB: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Air Canada, “Globes Apart”
Design Craft: Animation (w/Grayson Music, Someplace Nice, Stoopid Buddy Studios)
Lg2: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Women’s Shelters Canada, “Home Safe”
Music & Sound Craft: Use of Licensed Music
No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Happy Birthday, Twitter”
Health & Wellness: Public Relation