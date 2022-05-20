Rethink, OneMethod win big at The One Show Juniper Park\TBWA, John St. and Sid Lee also picked up Gold Pencils.

Rethink was the most-awarded Canadian agency at the 2022 edition of The One Show.

The agency added to honours that its “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club” campaign for Over The Bridge has picked up over the last year, taking home Gold Pencils in the Health & Wellness and Radio & Audio categories, as well as a Silver and Bronze. Along with production partners Scouts Honour and a52 VFX, the agency also won a Gold Pencil in Moving Image Craft for IKEA’s “Our Little World” campaign.

Rethink also won Silver and Bronze Pencils for work with IKEA, National Magazine Awards, Decathlon and Kraft Heinz.

The other big Canadian winner was OneMethod for Good Fortune’s “Receats.” Working with sister agencies Narrative and Bensimon Byrne, the campaign helped the Toronto restaurant stay afloat during pandemic lockdowns by disguising its food as office supplies on ordering apps and receipts, allowing people to expense their purchases. The campaign won one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze Pencils.

Other Canadian Gold winners were Juniper Park\TBWA in the Creative Effective category for “Signal For Help,” which also won a Silver Pencil. John St. won Craft Gold for the animation in DoorDash’s “Welcome To The Flavourhood” campaign, while Sid Lee won for its design work on “Circular Design for Fashion,” a book from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that outlines ways fashion brands are moving towards more sustainable models for the clothes they create.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below. Special awards winners, which include Best of Show, Best of Discipline and “of the Year” designations, will be announced at The One Show 2022 ceremony Friday evening.

Rethink: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze

Gold

IKEA, “Our Little World”

Moving Image Craft: Visual Effects (w/ Scouts Honour and a52 VFX)

Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Health & Wellness: Radio & Audio

Radio & Audio: Custom Content

Silver

IKEA, “The Cristiano Bottle”

PR: Current Event Response

National Magazine Awards Foundation, “National Magazine Awards Identity”

Design: Branding – Identity System

Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Radio & Audio: Innovation in Radio & Audio

Bronze

Decathlon, “Ability Signs”

Design: Spatial Design

IKEA, “Repurposeful Instructions”

IP & Products: Integrated Digital & Physical Product – In-Market

Kraft Heinz, “The Hot Dog Pact”

Social Media: Active Engagement/Call to Action

Over the Bridge, “Lost Tapes of the 27 Club”

Branded Entertainment: Audio

OneMethod/Narrative/Bensimon Byrne: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze

Gold

Good Fortune, “Receats”

Social Media: Innovation in Lockdown

Silver

Good Fortune, “Receats”

Interactive & Mobile Craft: Innovation in Lockdown

Interactive, Online & Mobile: Utility – Ecommerce



Bronze

Good Fortune, “Receats”

Direct Marketing: Innovation in Lockdown

Interactive, Online & Mobile: Innovation in Lockdown

Interactive, Online & Mobile: Online Community – Use of Existing Platform

Social Media: Active Engagement/Call to Action

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Creative Effectiveness – Multi-country or Global – Non-profit/Charity

Silver

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal For Help”

Creative Effectiveness: Non-profit/Charity

John St.: 1 Gold

Gold

DoorDash, “Welcome To The Flavourhood”

Design Craft: Animation

Sid Lee: 1 Gold

Gold

Ellen MacArthur Foundation, “Circular Design for Fashion”

Design: Editorial – Book

BBDO Canada: 1 Silver

Silver

Canadian Paralympic Committee, “Para Pack”

Design: Innovation in Design

Taxi: 1 Silver

Silver

Human Rights Foundation, “Uncomfortable Truth”

Health & Wellness: Direct Marketing

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Bronze

Bronze

Black Business and Professional Association, “The Micropedia of Microaggressions”

Cultural Driver

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Cultural Driver

Health & Wellness: Products

Cossette: 1 Bronze

SickKids Foundation, “VS. Be A Light”

Music & Sound Craft: Music Adaptation (w/Scouts Honour & Outsider Editorial)



FCB: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Air Canada, “Globes Apart”

Design Craft: Animation (w/Grayson Music, Someplace Nice, Stoopid Buddy Studios)



Lg2: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Women’s Shelters Canada, “Home Safe”

Music & Sound Craft: Use of Licensed Music

No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Happy Birthday, Twitter”

Health & Wellness: Public Relation