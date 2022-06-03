Miss Vickie’s shows how it can spice up a relationship A campaign promoting a new flavour is marketing to couples who could use some of the chip's signature love and care.

Miss Vickie’s is showing how it can help couples come together in a new campaign launching hot on the heels of its new “Sweet & Spicy Ketchup” flavour.

The potato chip brand, which is owned by PepsiCo, has put out a pair of 15-second spots showcasing the array of spicy and sweet flavours in the Miss Vickie’s lineup – and how they can help bridge the divide between partners who have grown distant, be it because of a new botany hobby or a literal gap created by a lazing Great Dane.

The new flavour is featured prominently at the end of both spots.

“Miss Vickie’s has always been crafted with love and care for moments of love and care,” says Matt Webster, director of marketing with PepsiCo Foods Canada. “This new campaign gives us an opportunity to create further brand distinction by playing an elevated role with life partners, and sparking connection in a playful way with the sophisticated taste of Miss Vickie’s.”

This is familiar thematic territory for the brand, which has traditionally marketed to couples by showing how Miss Vickie’s can reignite the fun in their relationships.

This new creative will run across TV, social and digital, and was developed in partnership with Mackie Biernacki. Montreal’s Gorditos handled the production, while OMD handled the media buy.