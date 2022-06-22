Cannes 2022: Four Gold Lions for Canada in Effectiveness and Strategy FCB took a pair, while Ogilvy and Rethink got one each, in two of Cannes' most difficult categories.

Between its focus on impressive client results and the requirement that campaigns be previously recognized at Cannes, the Creative Effectiveness are among the toughest Lions to win.

Creative Strategy is no walk in the park either, with this year’s jury awarding only 19 Lions.

But FCB Canada walked away from the categories with two Gold Lions, with Ogilvy and Rethink earning Golds of their own.

Ogilvy’s Toronto and London offices won a Gold Creative Effectiveness Lion for “Courage Is Beautiful,” a double-Grand Prix winning Dove campaign that recognized what healthcare workers went through in the early days of the pandemic. With a Gold in the “Real-time Response” sub-category, the campaign also won a Silver Lion in the “Global Market” sub-category.

FCB Canada won a Gold Lion in Creative Effectiveness for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Project Understood,” a campaign that first won last year for working with Google to make voice-activated technology to be more inclusive of people with Down syndrome and their speech patterns.

The Gold win came in the “Collaboration” sub-category, while the campaign also won a Bronze Lion in “Creative Effectiveness for Good.”

FCB’s work with CDSS was also one of only three Golds awarded in Creative Strategy, recognized for its long-term strategy with the non-profit. Over the last five years, that has also included campaigns such as “Down Syndrome Answers,” “Anything But Sorry” and “Endangered Syndrome.”

One of the other Golds went to Rethink, adding another to the one already won for Heinz Ketchup’s “Draw Ketchup.” The campaign capitalized on the fact that, when asked to literally “draw ketchup,” most people draw the iconic Heinz Ketchup bottle. Drawings of the bottle were used across platforms, including on limited edition labels in stores.

Juniper Park\TBWA rounded out the Canadian wins in Creative Effectiveness, winning a Bronze for “Signal For Help.” Created for the Canadian Women’s Foundation, it publicized a hand gesture that can silently notify family, friends or colleagues that a person needs help without tipping off an abuser monitoring communications. While the campaign had four shortlist spots, its win came in the “Global Market” sub-category.

The Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix was awarded to “Contract For Change,” a campaign by FCB Chicago and New York for Michelob Ultra. The campaign was based around getting grain farmers across the U.S. to sign an agreement to go organic and guaranteeing them a buyer in three years: Michelob Ultra and parent company AB InBev, one of the world’s biggest buyers of grain. But it during the transition process, grain production at a farm declines, so AB InBev also agreed to buy that non-organic grains at a premium for use in its other beer brands. Having a buyer removed a major barrier to going organic, with 104,000 acres in transition.

The Creative Strategy Grand Prix was given to BBDO Belgium for “The Breakaway,” a campaign for Decathlon. As part of the retailer’s goal of making sport accessible to everyone, it provided virtual cycling platform Zwift to 11 inmates in a Belgian prison and had them form a cycling team. By competing with thousands of riders throughout the world, the goal was to help the inmates better reintegrate into society.

Creative Effectiveness

GOLD

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Collaboration

Partners: UM, Fuel Content, Glossy PR, Jigsaw Casting, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Rooster Post Production, Saints Editorial, Bliss Interactive, Fort York VFX, The Vanity

Ogilvy London/Ogilvy Toronto

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful”

Real-time response

Partners: Mindshare, Outsider Editorial

SILVER

Ogilvy London/Ogilvy Toronto

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful”

Global market



Partners: Mindshare, Outsider Editorial

BRONZE

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Project Understood”

Creative Effectiveness for Good

Partners: UM, Fuel Content, Glossy PR, Jigsaw Casting, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Rooster Post Production, Saints Editorial, Bliss Interactive, Fort York VFX, The Vanity

Juniper Park\TBWA

Canadian Women’s Foundation, “Signal for Help”

Global Market

Creative Strategy

GOLD

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “CDSS Long Term Strategy”

Long-term strategy

Partners: UM, Fuel Content, Glossy PR, Jigsaw Casting, Alter Ego, Grayson Music, Outsider Editorial, Rooster Post Production, Saints Editorial, Bliss Interactive, Fort York VFX, The Vanity

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “Draw Ketchup”

Food & Drink



Partners: Carat Toronto, Starcom Chicago, Salt XC, The Colony Project, Vapor Music Group, R+D Productions