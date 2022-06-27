Cannes Digest: A final look back at this year’s festival
Karen Howe also provides her thoughts on how the many issues of the world permeated the discussions and award winners.
The final awards gala of the 2022 Cannes Lions brought another Gold and Bronze Lions to the haul Canadian agencies were bringing home with them.
In total, Canadian agencies were awarded a total of 46 Lions, with nine Gold, 10 Silver and 27 Bronze, coming from 95 shortlist spots. While that’s a few short of the record-setting mark last year, it is the second-highest total for Canadian agencies in a single festival, ahead of the previous record of 44 set in 2017.
In addition, Rethink was named Independent Strategy Agency of the Year for its wins and shortlist nominations in the Creative Strategy Lions. With two Gold Lions, three Silver Lions and seven Bronze Lions, Rethink was also the third-ranked Independent Agency Network of the Year.
FCB Canada was also the top-ranked agency in the Strategy categories across the Festival, being named Strategy Agency of the Year for its Gold and Bronze in Creative Effectiveness, as well as a Gold in Creative Strategy.
For those who were not able to attend in person, Karen Howe also provided her annual reflection on what she saw and heard in and around the Palais. And while war, equality and environmental issues were hard to escape in both the award shows and panels throughout the festival, the willingness of creatives to confront these issues made an in-person return to Cannes welcome (if a little emotionally draining).
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Creative B2B: 0 Shortlists
Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists
Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Creative Data: 5 Shortlists
Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists, 2 Gold
Design: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze
Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Direct: 6 Shortlists
Entertainment: 1 Shortlist
Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
Film: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Film Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Glass: 2 Shortlists, 1 Gold
Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Innovation: 1 Shortlist
Media: 4 Shortlists
Mobile: 0 Shortlists
Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists
PR: 3 Shortlists
Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Social & Influencer: 6 Shortlists
Sustainable Development Goals: 0 Shortlists
Titanium: 1 Shortlist
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Rethink: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze
FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze
Performance Art: 1 Gold, 2 Silver
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze
Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold
Jam3: 1 Silver
Middle Child: 1 Silver
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze
Carat Canada: 1 Bronze
Cossette: 1 Bronze
DDB Canada: 1 Bronze
Gut Toronto: 1 Bronze
Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze
Select PR: 1 Bronze
Sid Lee: 1 Bronze
Taxi: 1 Bronze