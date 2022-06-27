Cannes Digest: A final look back at this year’s festival Karen Howe also provides her thoughts on how the many issues of the world permeated the discussions and award winners.

The final awards gala of the 2022 Cannes Lions brought another Gold and Bronze Lions to the haul Canadian agencies were bringing home with them.

In total, Canadian agencies were awarded a total of 46 Lions, with nine Gold, 10 Silver and 27 Bronze, coming from 95 shortlist spots. While that’s a few short of the record-setting mark last year, it is the second-highest total for Canadian agencies in a single festival, ahead of the previous record of 44 set in 2017.

In addition, Rethink was named Independent Strategy Agency of the Year for its wins and shortlist nominations in the Creative Strategy Lions. With two Gold Lions, three Silver Lions and seven Bronze Lions, Rethink was also the third-ranked Independent Agency Network of the Year.

FCB Canada was also the top-ranked agency in the Strategy categories across the Festival, being named Strategy Agency of the Year for its Gold and Bronze in Creative Effectiveness, as well as a Gold in Creative Strategy.

For those who were not able to attend in person, Karen Howe also provided her annual reflection on what she saw and heard in and around the Palais. And while war, equality and environmental issues were hard to escape in both the award shows and panels throughout the festival, the willingness of creatives to confront these issues made an in-person return to Cannes welcome (if a little emotionally draining).

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative B2B: 0 Shortlists

Creative Business Transformation: 0 Shortlists

Creative Commerce: 4 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Creative Data: 5 Shortlists

Creative Effectiveness: 7 Shortlists, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative Strategy: 4 Shortlists, 2 Gold

Design: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Digital Craft: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Direct: 6 Shortlists

Entertainment: 1 Shortlist

Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Film: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Film Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Glass: 2 Shortlists, 1 Gold

Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Innovation: 1 Shortlist

Media: 4 Shortlists

Mobile: 0 Shortlists

Outdoor: 6 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

Radio & Audio: 0 Shortlists

PR: 3 Shortlists

Print & Publishing: 5 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Social & Influencer: 6 Shortlists

Sustainable Development Goals: 0 Shortlists

Titanium: 1 Shortlist

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Rethink: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze

FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze

Performance Art: 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold

Jam3: 1 Silver

Middle Child: 1 Silver

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Carat Canada: 1 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Bronze

DDB Canada: 1 Bronze

Gut Toronto: 1 Bronze

Publicis Canada: 1 Bronze

Select PR: 1 Bronze

Sid Lee: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze