FCB/Six hires Rosie Gentile as EVP, North America lead Gentile will oversee the agency's expansion across FCB's network as it looks to integrate the digital practice with every office.

Rosie Gentile has joined FCB/Six as EVP and practice lead for North America as part of a broader wave of expansion and integration at the creative data and CRM agency.

Gentile comes to the agency by way of Cossette, where she was hired in 2017 as SVP of strategy before moving into the agency’s experience marketing arm as SVP of experience design and then managing director of experience consulting. In her new role, Gentile will oversee a rapidly-expanding practice and report to Tina Allan, FCB’s global head of data science and connections.

FCB/Six has “never grown more than in the last year,” according to Tyler Turnbull, FCB’s global CEO. The agency has opened new offices in Brazil, the U.K. and New Zealand, as well as several offices across the U.S. Further, Turnbull says that FCB/Six will be launching as the digital and data practice in every FCB office, and “will be inextricably linked to our core agency offering.”

This expansion is part of a larger plan by FCB to do away with silos within the creative business and provide clients with “a partner who can look at their problems through many different lenses and doesn’t bring a preconceived solution to it because of what they are.” It is doing so, Turnbull says, because FCB has identified “a major opportunity for growth.”

For her part, Gentile says she looks forward to bringing her own ambition to challenge industry norms to the new role and “really change people’s minds about what performance marketing means.”

“Today, it’s all about efficiency. But there’s a lot more to it than that. It’s really about unlocking value for consumers and for brands,” Gentile says. “We have to appreciate the complexity of who today’s consumer is. They’re more than one thing. We’ve been so used to putting people into buckets with how we market to them, instead of asking who those people are that we’re interacting with, what their needs are and the levels of importance, and what the moments that matter are in their experience, as well as how the brand can connect with that consumer.”

FCB/Six’s growth is consistent with IPG’s greater ambitions in the data and tech spaces. Last year, the holding company announced the launch of a second data-driven creativity and CRM agency, Performance Art, as part of what was described as “a big bet made on data and tech” by the company.