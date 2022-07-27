Coca-Cola gives two brands a circular economy overhaul Dasani is now made wholly from recycled plastic, while Sprite is being transitioned from its iconic green bottle for easier reuse.

Two of the Coca-Cola Company’s flagship brands are getting a packaging revamp to further the CPG’s circular economy ambitions.

Dasani is coming to market with bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, while Sprite is transitioning from green to clear bottles, so these can be more easily made into rPET, a form of plastic that is used to make packaging.

Dasani, the company says, is Coca-Cola Company’s first flagship brand that is 100% rPET in Canada.

Carolyn Nadeau, Coca Cola’s VP operations, North zone, tells strategy consumers will see Dasani’s new bottle on shelf now and Sprite’s transformation – which is also happening with the Fresca brand in the U.S. – in stores beginning Aug. 1. Canadians will also see advertising at point-of-purchase in stores across Canada to let them know about the change.

“The messaging behind our sustainable packaging strategy focuses on our entire packaging lifecycle, from how bottles and cans are designed and manufactured to how they’re recycled and reused,” Nadeau says.

Dasani is driving consumer awareness through bold on-pack “100% Recycled Bottle” and “Recycle Me Again” calls-to-action and retail signage. “We saw how much the 100% recycled PET message truly resonates with our customers and consumers, particularly Dasani fans whose sustainability expectations are especially high,” Nadeau says.

Sprite has its own tagline for this campaign, “New Bottle. Same Sprite. Now Made with Clear Plastic to Help This Bottle be Re-Made.” The messaging, she says, reassures consumers lemon-lime flavor remains as crisp and refreshing as ever, only now served in a bottle that is made to be remade.

The packaging innovations will help advance Coca-Cola’s sustainability ambitions, and the company says that by moving to this kind of packaging, Dasani will save over 9 million kilograms of new plastic, the equivalent to 552 million bottles. And the company claims that greenhouse gas emissions will be considerably reduced because it takes less energy and resources to create a bottle from recycled plastic.

“The work we are doing with Sprite and Dasani are helping to drive a circular economy for plastics,” Nadeau says, adding that the circular economy is the most impactful way to address waste and climate issues created by packaging.

Sustainability is important to consumers and its goal is to resonate with shoppers that want to be more sustainable, produce less waste and reduce purchase of plastic. The company has issued four World Without Waste reports, which provide updates on its sustainability initiatives.

Yesterday, Coca Cola reported earnings that topped expectations amidst a strong recovery for out of home consumption, adjusting its organic revenue growth guidance higher.

As CEO James Quincey noted in the company’s earnings call, products “made from 100% recycled content” is “driving strong performance in the marketplace.”

As Quincey said, “every part of our business understands how their actions impact the company’s wider sustainability goals.”

Meanwhile, competitor PepsiCo just issued a 10-year $1.25 billion dollar green bond to be directed towards buying rPET for its bottles. PepsiCo will use an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the offering to fund projects which will focus on its pep+ agenda, its strategic, end-to-end transformation, which includes goals to have 50% recycled plastic content in its packaging by 2030.