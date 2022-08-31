Pigeon snaps up a design award for SSense tea The shop was the only Canadian winner in the NielsenIQ's CPG-focused BASE Design Impact Awards.

Pigeon earned a NielsenIQ BASES Design Impact Award for its revitalization of Trans-Herb’s SSense tea brand.

The seventh annual summer award for the global CPG industry recognizes and celebrates best-in-class package redesigns. This year’s winners include brands that delivered innovative and creative packaging with design concepts that reflected brand vision and supported the shopper journey. Each product that was entered was evaluated to determine if it presented a visually appealing, easily identifiable package that allowed consumers to find it on shelves and drive trial.

Sixty brands submitted package redesigns and the NielsenIQ BASES team used the company’s proprietary Retail Measurement Sales (RMS) data to identify which brands demonstrated an increase in sales after the launch of the updated package designs. In addition, NielsenIQ conducted a behavioral survey of 15,000 shoppers to assess individual entries across the shopper journey.

For international entries, Pigeon’s submission for its client Trans-Herb’s Ssense brand is the only Canadian entry that made it to the winner’s list, which included nine other international brands.

“Following consumer research, we strategically repositioned the brand to target consumers with high-growth tea and herbal tea consumption,” Stéphane Crevier, VP of brand strategy and growth at Pigeon, says of the project. Through the lens of the new positioning “Pure Pleasure, Naturally,” the design was meant to capture, create a strong blocking effect and communicate Sense’s natural qualities in a young and modern way that appeals to millennial women.

Through the design thinking process, the packaging was also optimized using a “reduce, recycle and rethink” lens to create an impactful execution that is also meaningful and sustainable.