Hershey showcases the power of baking

Hershey is highlighting the many ways baking can bring people together and change lives in a new series of short films for its ChipIts brand.

The series of three films touches on the themes of love and connection through the true stories of a number of Canadians from across the country.

One of the videos tells the story of Christine and Madge, a mother and daughter who share their lifelong passion for baking and how it helps Madge – who lives with Alzheimer’s – reconnect with her memories. Another is about Fannie and Joanie, French Canadian sisters who bake together while Joanie – who lives with cerebral palsy – develops her confidence and sharpens her fine motor skills. The third is about Michael and his mother Lily, a first-generation Chinese immigrant, who bake together while learning each others’ first languages.

“Baking is more powerful than many people realize. To showcase this, we needed equally powerful, true stories,” said Cuanan Cronwright, ECD at FCB Canada, which handled strategy and creative for the campaign. “Great casting was imperative to showcasing real stories that demonstrate the unexpected power of baking.”

“With this campaign, we wanted to reflect real experiences that Canadians have when baking with Hershey’s ChipIts,” added Rebecca Paddock, marketing manager for Hershey Canada.

The series is airing on social and YouTube with support from TV and Cineplex pre-show features that are running through to Boxing Day. UM handled the media buy, while Mint handled PR, Powerhouse handed casting and Suneeva handled production.