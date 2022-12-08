WPP buys Montreal ecommerce agency Diff

WPP has acquired Montreal-based full service digital agency Diff in a bid to bolster its Shopify capabilities.

Diff will join the Wunderman Thompson global network, complementing its North American commerce and marketing services. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Diff specializes in growth strategy, front-end design, site optimization and system integrations in ecommerce, specifically when it comes to online stores on Shopify.

The agency counts Giant Tiger, Urban Planet and Jamieson Vitamins among its clients. It has 115 staff between its home base in Montreal and offices in Toronto and New York.

With the acquisition, WPP is aiming to further strengthen its digital commerce capabilities and reflects the company’s ongoing investment into the practice for clients as consumer needs continue to change. Neil Stewart, CEO of Wunderman Thompson Commerce, says that its global clients will now have access to the expertise of one of Shopify’s longest standing partners and a multichannel platform that caters to 600 million shoppers in more than 175 countries.

“Diff’s Shopify expertise, alongside its unique blend of strategy, optimization and design, will be a welcome addition to our commerce portfolio and will drive results for our clients in North America, which is WPP’s largest market,” adds Mark Read, WPP’s CEO.

In its recent quarter, WPP says its Canadian growth is continuing in line with previous quarters, with 7.7% year-over-year organic revenue growth in Q3. The market is also up 17.6% on a three-year basis.

The global agency group recently opened a Toronto campus in the city’s Waterfront Innovation Centre.