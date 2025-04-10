Canadian brands seeing post-tariff reputational boost, Leger survey says

Photo credit: Praveen Kumar Nandagiri/Unsplash

Brands that are identifiably “Canadian” are getting a shot in the arm, according to Leger’s 28th annual reputation survey.

Leger surveyed more than 38,000 Canadians on their opinions of 326 companies spanning 30 sectors. Participants gave brands a score out of 100 based on six reputation pillars: financial success, social responsibility, honesty and transparency, quality, attachment and innovation.

The data reveals that Canada Post and Air Canada were beneficiaries of patriotic sentiment in a landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, political disruption and shifting consumer priorities.

Canada Post’s reputation score soared 24 points, as the brand saw its reputation surge as Canadians rallied behind homegrown brands. The same occurred for Air Canada, but on a smaller scale, as the carrier soared eight points.

Other movers were Sunwing (plus-6), Canadian Tire (plus-4 and the fifth-most-admired company overall) and a group of auto manufacturers including Ford (plus-7), Subaru (plus-6), Mazda, Toyota, and Volkswagen (plus-5 each).

While U.S. retailer Costco moved up a position from 2024 into this year’s top spot, many quintessentially “American” brands, or companies linked to Donald Trump, took a hit, with Tesla (minus-42), Amazon (minus-29), Meta (minus-28), Netflix (minus-27), Coke (-24), McDonald’s and Starbucks (-22 each) all experiencing substantial declines.

As inflation persists and cross-border tensions rise, Canadians are seeking out companies that reflect their values, meet their needs and navigate uncertainty with transparency and agility, Leger says.

“Reputation is more than a static score – it’s a dynamic reflection of how Canadians see the world around them,” says Lisa Covens, senior VP of public affairs and communications at Leger. “In today’s marketplace, brands that understand the evolving expectations of Canadians and actively work to meet them are the ones that will earn and keep their trust.”

In Quebec, Jean Coutu took home the first slot in the 2025 reputation rankings, ahead of YouTube and Interac.