RBC and WestJet to launch new loyalty program Ampli is the latest entrant into the already active coalition loyalty program space.

RBC and WestJet have announced the impending launch of Ampli, a new program that gives Canadians another option in the coalition loyalty space.

The program will give members access to merchant offers, flexible rewards and exclusive bonuses, with further rewards going to those who spend on the RBC cards and fly with WestJet, according to a press release from the bank.

The companies said that other Canadian brands would be involved in the program, with announcements about participating merchants coming in the months ahead. Dave McKay, president and CEO of RBC, said bringing multiple brands into the program would help them to more effectively reach Canadians, while also giving consumers more opportunities to earn rewards.

The release also said the program would include a “a simple and convenient digital solution.”

Ed Sims, president and CEO of WestJet, said the platform would allow the company to “deliver personal and relevant offers,” as well as reach more “premium” travelers.

A concrete launch date for Ampli was not given beyond stating it would debut later this year.

The two companies are already partners on the WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard rewards card. Ampli is meant to compliment the card and their other existing loyalty offerings (such as RBC Rewards and WestJet Rewards) instead of replace them.

The announcement comes as coalition programs that allow members to earn and redeem loyalty points with multiple brands become increasingly popular among Canadian retailers.

Loblaw completed its merger of the PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum programs earlier this year to create PC Optimum, with Esso gas stations later joining to give members another place to earn points. In April, Canadian Tire launched Triangle Rewards, allowing members to earn and redeem across its different retail banners. Cadillac Fairview is currently in the process of rolling out its “Feel The Love” program to its portfolio of shopping centres, which is focused on giving visitors access to special experiences and services, on top of retail promotions and cash back rewards.

Meanwhile, established programs like Air Miles are launching new strategies in an attempt to attract and retain members.

RBC has already been active in using loyalty programs in an attempt to deliver extra value to clients. In the fall, the bank established a new program with Petro-Canada to allow customers to link their RBC accounts and credit cards to a Petro-Points account and earn extra points for both loyalty programs, as well as save money on fuel purchases.