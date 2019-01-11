Arrivals + Departures names new CCO Jeff MacEachern has been hired to lead the agency's creative team in Toronto.

Arrivals + Departures has new creative leadership in its Toronto office, hiring former Taxi CCO Jeff MacEachern.

In addition to leading the creative offering as CCO, MacEachern joins the executive leadership team in Toronto, which also includes partner and president Mike Bevacqua, partner and CFO Daniel Tolensky and founder Paul LeBlanc.

The agency’s creative offering in Halifax continues to be run by creative director Anthony Taaffe, who took over in September following the departure of partner and CCO Shawn King, who went on to join cannabis platform Civilized.

MacEachern spent the last year working as a freelancer after leaving Taxi at the beginning of 2018, along with co-CCO Jordan Doucette and NYC CCO Reid Miller. During his 11 years with Taxi, MacEachern worked on brands including Koodo, Kraft Peanut Butter, Kraft Dinner, MiO and Mini. He also has experience at agencies including Grip, Bensimon Byrne and TBWA.

At Arrivals + Departures, MacEachern takes over a role previously held by Jason Locey, who was named CCO in Toronto in 2016 before leaving in the summer to become creative director in Apple’s Canadian office.

Other recent happenings at the agency include the launch of a healthcare division and picking up new business with SkipTheDishes, eventually bringing the meal delivery service to mass audiences with a campaign featuring Jon Hamm.