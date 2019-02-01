Up to the Minute: OKD Marketing acquires MJM Media Plus, Cleansheet wins Cowbell Brewing, and Montreal's 360 L’agence names a managing director.

Hires and promotions

Montreal experiential agency 360 L’agence has named Véronique Proulx as managing director. Proulx hails from Sid Lee and Lg2, where she served as an account director, and previously worked for BWM Dentsu and M&C Saatchi in Australia.

The Quebec City office of Citoyen has welcomed two new members to its team. Natacha Joncas Boudreau joins as a director, arriving with ten years of experience in Quebec politics, including most recently director of communications planning for the premier’s office. Valérie Chamula, the agency’s newest consultant, also has a politics background, having served as press secretary of the official opposition and head of the press office.

New business

Toronto agency Tag recently led a brand repositioning for Ontario home equity lender Freedom Lending. The company has been rebranded as Nuborrow, whose new name is being promoted in a radio campaign.

Cowbell Brewing Co., from Blyth, Ont., has struck a partnership with Toronto’s Cleansheet Communications. The agency will help the craft brewer expand its position throughout southwest Ontario and Toronto.

PR agency NKPR has picked up a pair of clients. Having been named AOR for real estate developer Altree Developments, it will lead on media relations, digital, events and strategic positioning. The Toronto shop has also picked up an AOR assignment with Ciao Sea, a Canadian luxury resort wear brand. NKPR will lead strategic counsel, media and influencer relations, retailer engagement, partnerships and events.

Edelman will lead PR and strategic communications across Canada and the U.S. for Stradigi AI, an artificial intelligence company from Montreal.

Other news

The Gunn Report, a global index of creative and media excellence, has been rebranded as Warc Rankings. Changes have been introduced to the report to “ensure the continued independent status of its creative, effectiveness and media rankings,” following Warc’s acquisition by Ascential (also parent company of the Cannes Lions). In a press release, the company explained that the listings for the newly named Warc Creative 100, Warc Effectiveness 100 and Warc Media 100 will be compiled by “analysing the results of the most important global and regional awards shows in the world as determined by the industry and will be made known to provide transparency and proof of impartiality.”

Burlington, Ont.-based OKD Marketing has added to its content creation capabilities with the acquisition of Hamilton’s MJM Media. The deal will see OKD combine its traditional and digital marketing capabilities with MJM’s audio and video production services.

Media

Horizon Media Canada has hired two new directors as it continues to structure its operations in Canada after launching here one year ago. Nileen Ventura joins as director of channel insights and discovery and Cobi Zhang as director of investment and activation. Their hiring follows the adding of three other executives in November (for Media in Canada subscribers only).

Cadreon Canada (the ad tech unit of IPG Mediabrands) has appointed Michael Ingemann as its new managing director. New to Canada, Ingemann previously served as chief digital officer of IPG Mediabrands’ Nordic region (for Media in Canada subscribers only).