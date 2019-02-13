Check it out: Snickers helps a Raptor get his swag back An ill-fitting suit that caught the attention of fans online was actually a stunt perpetrated by the Mars Wrigley brand.

Players for the Toronto Raptors have been known for showing off their pre-game style choices, be it from footage aired during broadcasts or on the team’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

But Snickers recently found a way to work its influence on basketball fashion and extend a long-running brand positioning, albeit at the potential expense of one player’s fashion credibility.

On Jan. 31, a shot of Raptors player Delon Wright caught the attention of fans. Appearing under the caption “strictly business tonight,” Wright was seen walking into the arena wearing a pinstriped, baby blue suit that was clearly several sizes too big for him. Raptors fans quickly made jokes about the ill-tailored suit online, with the photo earning tens of thousands of direct engagements across Twitter and Instagram.



The next day, Mars Wrigley brand Snickers revealed they were behind the suit, posting a social video claiming that “you lose your swag” when hunger strikes before a game, fitting with the brand’s long-running “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” tagline. Wright, wearing more appropriately fitting clothes, appears in the video to thank Snickers for helping him get his swag back.

The reveal has been shared across Snickers’ social channels and was supported by a paid buy – one that came just before Wright was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last week. Mars Wrigley agencies BBDO, MediaCom and FleishmanHillard HighRoad all worked on the execution.

The execution is part of Mars Wrigley’s ongoing partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which also includes a presence for the Snickers brand within the Scotiabank arena and sponsoring in-game segments during broadcasts.