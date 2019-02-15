Weber Shandwick names new office lead in Montreal Line Atallah will lead operations at the office, with an added focus on implementing technology across Canada.

Weber Shandwick has a new executive in Montreal, hiring Line Atallah as SVP and office lead.

Atallah spent the last year as VP of marketing for Keatext, a Montreal-based AI company that specializes in unstructured text-based data for consumer applications. She also led digital and innovation efforts at content marketing agency Bookmark and founded digital lifestyle agency Telegraphe.

In addition to leading operations in Weber Shandwick’s Montreal office, Atallah has been tasked with using her previous experience to lead implementation of new technology at the agency across Canada, namely AI.

In a release announcing her appointment, Atallah singled out the opportunity AI presents to create connections between brands and their audiences, with Greg Power, president and CEO of Weber Shandwick Canada, saying her work will be “essential” to its data-driven, “earned-first” storytelling approach.

Atallah is filling a role previously held by Christian Marcoux, who was also the national leader for the agency’s healthcare practice. Marcoux left the agency last summer for a communications leadership role at Paris-based pharmaceutical company Ipsen.