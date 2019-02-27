Motive launches Toronto office to serve PepsiCo Led by Brian Flaman, the Denver-based agency will be handling projects for the company's hydration and soft drink portfolios.

U.S. full-service agency Motive has arrived in Canada to serve an expanded relationship with client PepsiCo.

Motive was founded in Denver, Colorado and also has an office in New York. It has worked on campaigns for companies including Dodge, Tyson Foods and Geico. For the past 12 years, Motive also worked with PepsiCo brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Doritos and Gatorade.

To lead the Toronto office, Motive has hired Brian Flaman as an account director. He is coming off nearly ten years at Mosaic offices in Winnipeg and Toronto, where he worked on experiential, shopper marketing, social and content projects for clients including The NFL, Samsung, Lego and Walmart. Flaman has been tasked with leading the Canadian expansion, client relations and overseeing new business development, reporting to Motive VP Mike Cole.

In addition to growing the agency and diversifying into new markets, the move to Canada comes as Motive expands its partnership with PepsiCo. While Motive will be pursuing other clients, Flaman said in an email to strategy that PepsiCo will be the agency’s primary focus while it establishes itself in the market.

Few details about the nature of Motive’s assignment with PepsiCo were provided at this time. Flaman said the team in Toronto is working on “a number of projects for PepsiCo’s hydration and soft drink portfolios.”

In a statement emailed to strategy, PepsiCo said it was “excited to welcome Motive to [its] roster in the Canadian market.” PepsiCo did not confirm which other Canadian agencies it works with, but recent campaigns for its local beverage brands have been handled by BBDO Toronto and Juniper Park\TBWA, as part of relationships with the agencies’ respective networks and holding company Omnicom. Some recent shopper marketing projects have been handled by TracyLocke, another Omnicom agency, as well as Mark IV in Mississauga.

Motive promotes itself as an agency that’s focused on platforms that drive brand differentiation and consumer loyalty. It is structured around six “studios” that focus on brand storytelling, content, digital and social, design, cultural insights and experiential.

Motive’s Toronto office is also the first Canadian location for Project Worldwide, the holding company to which the agency belongs.