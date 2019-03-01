FCB Canada expands its creative team Three group CDs are among 11 recent additions to a deepening pool of talent.

FCB Canada has grown its creative ranks with 11 additions to its team in Toronto.

Leading the new hires is group CD Jennifer Rossini, along with the creative team of Jonathan Careless and Troy McGuinness.

Rossini brings experience as a creative director from Sid Lee, where she worked with clients including PC Financial, Molson and Netflix. At FCB, she’ll be focused on the agency’s BMO account.

Also coming to FCB as group CDs, Careless and McGuinness were most recently on the creative team at Cossette, where they worked on campaigns for clients such as McDonald’s.

Other additions at the agency include copywriters Scott Sickle, Molly McKay, Jeff Topol and John Dawe, as well as art directors Sanna Kula, Adam Brewer, Zuheir Kotob and Jerry Yang.

In a release, Jeff Hilts, co-CCO at FCB Toronto, said the hires are part of expanding its capabilities by bringing on diverse thinkers. Major wins for FCB in 2018 included being named lead creative agency for The Home Depot.

The hires in Toronto follow the hiring of Sylvain Dufresne to lead the agency’s creative department in Montreal, as well as creative and strategy hires at digital agency FCB/Six.