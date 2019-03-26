Corner Office Shifts: Saputo, Cascades A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Saputo names next North American president amid leadership changes

The Montreal-based dairy giant has made changes to its executive team with the goal of “supporting its operations and growth strategy,” according to a press release.

Carl Colizza becomes president and chief operating officer for North America. He currently has oversight of the dairy divisions in Canada and Argentina. Taking over his duties will be Frank Guido, named president and chief operating officer for the Canadian dairy division. The changes follow the appointment of Martin Gagnon, former EVP of mergers and acquisitions, as Saputo’s chief acquisition and strategic development officer, with all changes taking effect April 1.

The shake-up follows Saputo’s CND $1.7 billion decision to acquire the U.K. Dairy Crest in February. The company reported third-quarter revenues of $3.58 billion, up $3.02 billion year-over-year, thanks in part to acquisitions.

Cascades appoints new tissue group president

The Quebec-based company, whose consumer business includes paper towels, bathroom tissue, facial tissue, napkins and wipers, has announced that Jean-David Tardif will succeed outgoing president and chief operating officer of its tissue group, Mario Plourde.

Tardif has worked at Cascades since 1997, serving as VP of consumer products on the tissue business from 2013 to 2017. Since then, he has held the position of VP of operations for Cascades container board packaging.

Cascades is the fourth largest tissue paper manufacturer in North America. In February, it announced a fourth-quarter loss of $65 million and the closing of two tissue paper plants in Ontario.